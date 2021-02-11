Watch the First Trailer for HBO Max's Generation, a New Teen Drama Produced by Lena Dunham

The official trailer for HBO Max's Generation is here.

The new 30-minute teen dramedy, produced by actress Lena Dunham, will debut its first three episodes on March 11, with the additional eight episodes premiering on the streaming service later in the year.

Created by 19-year-old Zelda Barnz and her dad Daniel Barnz, Generation follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

"You're the new guidance counselor?" one of the students, Chester (Justice Smith), begins in the trailer.

"I'm a star water polo player with a 4.1 GPA," he adds to the counselor. "I'm, like, a lot."

The clip follows the students as they navigate love and sex, with one character hiding his bisexuality from his parents, while another says her parents are gay and "thinking of bringing a third into their relationship."

"I'm on this whole thing right now about the history of humankind," Chester declares at the end of the trailer. "Let's learn about ourselves, and from now on, let's just get it right."

The upcoming series recently came under fire for filming a scene that featured the use of dead cats for a high school biology dissection.

HBO Max has since cut the scene, and Dunham, 34, released a statement Tuesday saying she wasn't aware of the plans for the scene before it happened, but she supports the decision not to include it in the show.

"I am committed in my life and work to the principled, humane and ethical treatment of animals," she said. "I don't use animal cadavers in any of my work, ever, and I was not on set or aware that they were used in a recently shot scene depicting a biology classroom assignment. I fully support the scene being edited out of the show."

In addition to Smith, the cast for Generation includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Chase Sui Wonders and Martha Plimpton.