HBO Max Announces 12 Dates of Christmas, a Holiday-Themed Reality Dating Show Set in a Castle

HBO Max just added another unscripted, original series to its roster — and it’s like The Bachelor meets your favorite cheesy Christmas movies.

On Monday, the streaming service owned by WarnerMedia announced a new reality show called 12 Dates of Christmas. Set to premiere in 2020, the show “will follow a cast of singles as they step into a real-life romantic comedy full of cozy sweaters, fireside cuddles, and mistletoe kisses, all arranged to help these souls find love — just in time for the holidays.”

The show is set at a “picturesque Christmas castle,” where the prospective couples will partake in holiday traditions like ice skating and sleigh rides and enjoy goodies like hot toddies. “Like all great rom coms, their path to love won’t be easy — filled with unexpected twists and turns, the singles will ultimately choose a special someone to take home for the holidays, with the hope of a perfect Christmas ending,” the logline teases.

“The holidays can be a magical time for budding relationships and where better to find your perfect match than in this real-life fairytale castle in the snow? Viewers can grab some hot cocoa, watch the romance unfold and be charmed right along with these hopeless romantics as they search for a Christmas miracle — true love,” said Jennifer O’Connell, HBO Max’s executive vice president original non-fiction and kids programming, in a statement.

Added Objective Media Group EVP Jilly Pearce, “12 Dates of Christmas is inspired by our love of Christmas rom coms past and present. It’s a romantic, fun and feel good dating show with a difference, and has the perfect home with HBO Max.”

HBO Max is expected to launch in May 2020 and will exclusively stream shows like Friends and The Big Bang Theory, as well as the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot.

A premiere date for 12 Dates of Christmas has not yet been announced. It joins more than a dozen unscripted series in the works at HBO Max, including one other dating show called First Dates Hotel, a matchmaking series based on the hit British format.