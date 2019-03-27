HBO Hid Real Thrones Around the World for Game of Thrones — Here Are the 5 That Have Been Found

As Game of Thrones fans eagerly await the premiere of the show’s eighth and final season, HBO has cooked up a plan to hold them over: a worldwide scavenger hunt in pursuit of six Iron Throne replicas.

The show’s official Twitter account first introduced the hunt on March 18, posting a cryptic photo of a throne sitting in a wooded area surrounded by mossy rocks.

“Seek the Weirwood in this Kingdom on Earth. Begin your Quest #ForTheThrone,” the tweet read.

It followed that with a challenge, urging fans to be the first to track down the coveted seat in one of six different locations.

It wasn’t long before the first hidden throne was discovered in the Forest of Dean in Puzzlewood, located in Gloucestershire in the United Kingdom.

Alex Bowring and Tom Maullin-Sapey of Oxford were the first to find the throne, dubbed the Throne of the Forest, according to The Radio Times, and they were rewarded with a special crown — and a great photo moment.

Soon, the Game of Thrones Twitter account started releasing new clues as to the locations of the rest of the thrones, and within one day, another — called the Throne of the North — had been found in the Swedish ski resort of Björkliden.

The Throne of Joy was eventually discovered at Castillo de Atienza in Spain, while the Throne of Valyria was tracked down in Beberibe, Brazil.

A fifth, the Throne of Ice, was eventually found Tuesday at Babcock Creek in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, by Kevin and Birgit Sharman, according to the Star Calgary.

You don't have to be the first to the throne, to be part of its legacy.

You still have 9 days to take your rightful place on the Throne. Join the Quest #ForTheThrone https://t.co/UeZccZ2euu pic.twitter.com/1OiCAG964z — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 23, 2019

Fans on the hunt were helped along by the #ForTheThrone official website, which featured hour-long videos of each location at dawn, dusk and during the daytime.

“For seven seasons you’ve watched characters lie, bleed and sacrifice for the Iron Throne,” the website reads. “As the final season approaches, only one question remains: How far will you go?”

Clues as to the location of the sixth and final throne have yet to be revealed, though the official website features a countdown clock warning fans they have just six days before time runs out.

A true queen goes anywhere #ForTheThrone, even beyond the Wall. Birgit has staked her claim​. #ThroneofIce https://t.co/G3iIU2Y2Rx pic.twitter.com/AYtvawLdJ3 — HBO Canada (@HBOCanada) March 26, 2019

The highly anticipated season 8 of Game of Thrones will premiere April 14.

A trailer released earlier this month teased Arya on the run, Cersei at the Red Keep, Sansa reacting to Dany’s dragons, a seeming confirmation that Jaime Lannister joins the Winterfell battle, and more.