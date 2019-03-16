Game of Thrones Season 8 Final Air Dates Revealed as HBO Announces Special Super-Sized Episodes

The final 432 minutes of Game of Thrones is officially set for this spring!

Two months after HBO announced the premiere date of the eighth and final season of the series, the network has released the upcoming six-episode lineup, including the season finale date and the running time for the remainder of the show.

As fans already know, season 8 will make its debut on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET. The first episode will have a running time of 54 minutes… and then it only gets better from there.

The following episodes will air over the course of the next five Sundays (4/21, 4/28, 5/5, 5/12, 5/19), with each one increasing in running time, HBO announced on Friday.

Similar to the debut episode, the 21st will air for 58 minutes. The episode on the 28th is the first one from the new set to extend beyond 60 minutes, at an hour and 22 minutes. Then, the 5th will be on for an hour and 18 minutes, while the 12th will be back up to an hour and 20 minutes.

By May 19, a.k.a. the season finale, fans will be able to soak up a full — and final — hour and 20 minutes of the last episode.

In January, HBO released an atmospheric teaser depicting Jon Snow (Kit Harington) grappling with his true parentage as he passes a statue of Lyanna Stark, his birth mother, in the Winterfell catacombs.

Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) join the man they thought was their half-brother (surprise, they’re cousins!), and icy air courses through the tunnel as it seems the White Walkers arrive.

The final season is sure to provoke an array of emotions from loyal fans of the show, considering it has been on the air since 2011.

During an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently, Harington said even he had trouble keeping his emotions in check after learning just how the story ends for his character in season 8. The actor, 32, who has played Snow for a decade on the hit HBO series, said that he “blubbed his eyes out” of the season finale.

“I was very shocked and surprised at certain events unfolding,” Harington said of reading the final script. “And then I blubbed my eyes out. I cried. I cried, yeah.”

Harington said that of the entire cast, he was the last to learn just how the show, which is known for its twists and turns, ended — simply because he was too lazy to read the scripts. Kit Harington as Jon Snow Helen Sloan/HBO “We had a table read and I was the one person who hadn’t read the episodes. Everyone else had them like, three days before and read them and I just … I think I told everyone it was because I didn’t want to know what happened but I think it was just laziness that I didn’t read them,” he explained. “Anyway, I got to the table and they used me as a litmus test. [Creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss] were looking at me to see how the events unfolded, and they got some pretty good reactions,” he said, adding that they caught his reactions on camera. RELATED: See Every Epic Photo from Game of Thrones Season 8 Harington also previously told GQ Australia in January that filming those six episodes over 10 months was extremely intense, to the point where he and the rest of the cast and crew were “broken at the end.” “I don’t know if we were crying because we were said it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f-ing tiring. We were sleep deprived,” he said. “It was like it was designed to make you think, ‘Right, I’m f—ing sick of this.’ I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day — but I’m done.’ “