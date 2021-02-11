HBO Confirms Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Set to Begin Filming in April

The 10-episode series will tell the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years before the events portrayed in Game of Thrones

Cameras will soon be rolling on HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

The network confirmed that the prequel will begin filming in April during a Television Critics' Association panel on Wednesday, Deadline reported.

House of the Dragon is co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, who will act as co-showrunner alongside Miguel Sapochnik. Sapochnik directed some of the most memorable GOT episodes, including "The Bells," "The Long Night" and "Battle of the Bastards."

"We're thrilled with Miguel and Ryan, their collaboration and their collaboration with us, and excited to get going," said HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys Wednesday, according to Deadline.

Image zoom HBO

Bloys added that he's hoping to visit the set overseas once he is vaccinated for the novel coronavirus, adding that pre-production is "all moving ahead and we are excited about that."

The 10-episode series, starring British actor Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, will tell the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years before the events portrayed in GOT.

"Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal," the official character description for King Viserys reads. "A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy, but as we've learned from Game of Thrones, good men do not necessarily make for great kings."

Image zoom House of the Dragon concept art | Credit: HBO

Other key figures in the Targaryen civil war include Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), King Viserys' chosen heir; Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Viserys' ambitious second wife; and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Rhaenyra's uncle, an experienced warrior, per HBO.

One more character will also round out the story: Aegon II Targaryen, Princess Rhaenyra's younger half-brother who challenges her claim to the throne and ignites a civil war, Entertainment Weekly previously reported. The actor who will play the role has not been revealed.

Image zoom House of the Dragon concept art | Credit: HBO

Last December, HBO released concept art for the new dragons featured in the series. The renderings depict one dragon's face up from up close, with dark red scales and saliva dripping from its teeth. The other photo depicts an orange dragon with spikes on its tail, wings and head.

Bloys added Wednesday that the network is "talking about areas to develop, which is where this prequel came from," Deadline reported, but didn't offer much detail on potential other prequels.