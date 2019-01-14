Winter Is Coming! HBO Announces Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Date, Drops Moody New Teaser

HBO
placeholder
Michele Corriston
January 13, 2019 09:30 PM

This spring, expect some Snow in the forecast. (Sorry, we had to.)

Winter is officially coming April 14, when the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres, HBO announced Sunday night.

The network also released an atmospheric teaser depicting Jon Snow (Kit Harington) grappling with his true parentage as he passes a statue of Lyanna Stark, his birth mother, in the Winterfell catacombs. Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) join the man they thought was their half-brother (surprise, they’re cousins!), and icy air courses through the tunnel as it seems the White Walkers arrive.

RELATED: ‘Sick of This’: Kit Harington Says Game of Thrones Cast Was Over Show During Final Season Filming

To recap last season’s bombshell: Jon, who grew up as Ned Stark’s bastard son, is actually the legitimate son of Ned’s sister Lyanna and Rhaegar Targaryen. Born in secret and christened Aegon, he actually has a more legitimate claim to the iron throne than his lover slash aunt Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

HBO

Incest is weirdly okay in Westeros, but something tells us the Khaleesi won’t like losing her power to a man who just bent the knee.

Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.