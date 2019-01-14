Winter Is Coming! HBO Announces Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Date, Drops Moody New Teaser

This spring, expect some Snow in the forecast. (Sorry, we had to.)

Winter is officially coming April 14, when the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres, HBO announced Sunday night.

The network also released an atmospheric teaser depicting Jon Snow (Kit Harington) grappling with his true parentage as he passes a statue of Lyanna Stark, his birth mother, in the Winterfell catacombs. Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) join the man they thought was their half-brother (surprise, they’re cousins!), and icy air courses through the tunnel as it seems the White Walkers arrive.

To recap last season’s bombshell: Jon, who grew up as Ned Stark’s bastard son, is actually the legitimate son of Ned’s sister Lyanna and Rhaegar Targaryen. Born in secret and christened Aegon, he actually has a more legitimate claim to the iron throne than his lover slash aunt Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

HBO

Incest is weirdly okay in Westeros, but something tells us the Khaleesi won’t like losing her power to a man who just bent the knee.

Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO.