Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko 'Are Still Very Attracted' to Each Other: Source

Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko‘s relationship is complex and nuanced, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.

Earlier this month, reports circulated that the two had split as photos surfaced of Panettiere out in Los Angeles with Brian Hickerson, an aspiring actor originally from South Carolina, according to E! News. (A rep for Panettiere did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.)

Panettiere, 28, and Klitschko, 42, share 3½-year-old daughter Kaya. The actress started dating the Ukrainian boxing champ in 2009; they split temporarily in 2011. They later rekindled their on-again, off-again romance and got engaged in 2013, though they never tied the knot.

Now, a source close to Panettiere tells PEOPLE that the two “break up and get back together frequently.”

“Don’t assume Wlad is out of the picture because they aren’t seen together,” the source says. “They respect each other and are still very attracted [to each other]. Don’t rule this romance out.”

The source adds that Panettiere and Klitschko love their daughter and share parenting duties well.

As for Hickerson? According to the source, it’s nothing serious just yet.

“He is hot, but Hayden is in the midst of making decisions about what she wants to do next and needs a break from routine,” the source says. “She’s a young, beautiful girl who is allowed to have a good time. That’s what she’s doing.”

A second source also tells PEOPLE the actress isn’t looking to settle down, but rather is enjoying some downtime in the wake of her CMT series Nashville concluding after six seasons.

“Hayden isn’t looking for anything serious,” the source says. “She’s trying to enjoy her own life and needs a break from so much work.”

“She’s a mom and when there’s a break she would be crazy not to let loose and have fun,” the source says. “Don’t expect another heavy relationship now. She still cares for Wlad and loves her daughter.”

Though Panettiere and Klitschko were previously based in Nashville, the first source tells PEOPLE that Panettiere enjoys spending time in Los Angeles, while Klitschko prefers his oceanfront penthouse in south Florida.

“He loves being in Florida, while she prefers Los Angeles,” the source says. “She has spent plenty of time there, but she’s more at home in L.A.”

A third source tells PEOPLE that Klitschko “loves bringing Hayden to Florida,” though they haven’t been spotted there together in some time.

“You can see them kicking up and having a great time on the beach each time they’re here,” the source says. “They usually look happy and in love — although each can be moody and wander off alone.”

While Panettiere has yet to publicly address her relationship status, her mother Lesley Vogel recently spoke out about the reported split, telling RadarOnline that “there are a lot of changes going on in [Panettiere’s] life.”

“But I think they’re positive changes. And I think that she’s taking some time,” Vogel said. “She needs to take a little bit of a break and make some decisions on her own of what she wants to do. So I think she is in a very good place.”

Vogel added that Panettiere and Klitschko are still on good terms and recently vacationed in Greece with their daughter.

The couple was last seen together in public in February while enjoying a tropical getaway with their daughter in Barbados.