Hayden Panettiere has not split from her fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko.

On Wednesday, photos surfaced of the actress sitting alone on a stoop reading a book in New York City – sans her engagement ring, prompting speculation that she and the Ukrainian boxing champ were on the outs.

Panettiere quickly squashed those rumors on Thursday by posting a black-and-white family photo with Klitschko holding their daughter, Kaya, 18 months.

“Missing rings don’t mean the end of relationships,” she wrote. “Blessed to be with my beautiful family.”

Panettiere, 26, and Klitschko, 40, began dating in 2009 but split in 2011. They reconciled two years later in early 2013, he popped the question that October and they welcomed Kaya in December of the following year.

In May, Panettiere announced she was seeking holistic help for her continued struggles with postpartum depression.

“The postpartum depression I have been experiencing has impacted every aspect of my life,” she announced on Twitter at the time. “Rather than stay stuck due to unhealthy coping mechanisms I have chosen to take time to reflect holistically on my health and life.”