Hayden Panettiere Says Late Brother Jansen 'Is Right There with Me' 2 Weeks After His Unexpected Death

Jansen Panettiere's family confirmed last week, that the TV and film actor — who appeared on Even Stevens, The Walking Dead and Racing Stripes — died of an enlarged heart

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 01:17 PM

Hayden Panettiere is remembering her late brother Jansen two weeks after his unexpected death.

On Monday's edition of Good Morning America, co-host Michael Strahan offered his condolences to the Scream 6 star over Jansen's death.

Panettiere, 33, thanked him as she held her hand over her heart and shared, "He's right here with me."

RELATED VIDEO: Hayden Panettiere's Family Confirms 28-Year-Old Brother Jansen's Cause of Death Was an Enlarged Heart

Hayden Panettiere (L) and Jansen Panettiere arrive at a screening of Freestyle Releasing's "Sharkwater Extinction" at the ArcLight Hollywood on January 31, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Amanda Edwards/Getty

Jansen's family confirmed last week that the TV and film actor — who appeared on Even Stevens, The Walking Dead and Racing Stripesdied of an enlarged heart.

"Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications," his family — mother Lesley Vogel, father Alan Lee "Skip" Panettiere and sister Hayden — said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the family continued. "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."

The statement concluded, "We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever."

Hayden Panettiere, mom Leslie, brother Jansen and dad Skip
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jansen was found dead in New York over President's Day weekend. He was 28.

In a police report obtained by PEOPLE, a friend of the former child star told officials he'd checked on Jansen at his apartment after he'd failed to show up for a business meeting. Upon arrival, finding him "sitting upright in a chair unresponsive," first responders were called. They eventually pronounced him dead.

The report also noted that Jansen's dad, Skip, had spoken to his son on the phone just the night before, and thought he "sounded okay."

Related Articles
Hayden Panettiere (L) and Jansen Panettiere arrive at a screening of Freestyle Releasing's "Sharkwater Extinction" at the ArcLight Hollywood on January 31, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Hayden Panettiere's Family Confirms 28-Year-Old Brother Jansen's Cause of Death Was an Enlarged Heart
Hayden Panettiere (L) and Jansen Panettiere arrive at a screening of Freestyle Releasing's "Sharkwater Extinction" at the ArcLight Hollywood on January 31, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Hayden Panettiere's Younger Brother Jansen Dead at 28
Hayden Panettiere (L) and Jansen Panettiere arrive at a screening of Freestyle Releasing's "Sharkwater Extinction" at the ArcLight Hollywood on January 31, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Jansen and Hayden Panettiere's Father Spoke to Son Shortly Before He Died at 28: Police
Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI."
Hayden Panettiere Says She Took Four Years Off for 'Mental Health' Reasons Before Her 'Scream' Return
Richard Belzer during Richard Belzer Ad Shoot for the "Little Shelter Animal Adoption Center" at Jim Saldano Studio in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage)
Richard Belzer's Family Remembers 'Beautiful and Heartfelt Memories' with Late Actor
NYPD Blue Child Actor Austin Majors Dead at 27
'NYPD Blue' Child Actor Austin Majors Dead at 27
jasper kraus https://rip.ie/death-notice/jasper-kraus-ballinasloe-roscommon/494361#!photo/0/
Man Dies After Reportedly Being Attacked by a Chicken in His Ireland Home
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoYa4yqvjAA/?igshid=Zjc2ZTc4Nzk%3D gretchenrossi Verified Our rational minds told us this day might come, but our hearts always held onto the hope that this day would not come to fruition 💔 We are beyond devastated and heartbroken over the loss off Gray. 😔 Grayson Arroyo-Smiley was such a special human being. He was an Angel on this earth and an incredible warrior…a warrior like no one has ever seen before. He fought everyday through his pain and discomfort to find joy in the smallest of things. He was always singing & dancing & laughing despite his circumstances. He was a true beacon of light and hope. Although his life was cut short on earth he made an incredible impact on so many people. The Lord knew his life had purpose and would touch many along the way. We are forever grateful for the many lessons learned from this little man, and will miss his beautiful spirit immensely. May the Lord hold him in his hands, renew his broken body, and give him life again. 🙏🏻 This isn’t goodbye but rather see you soon little man…..We love you Grayson. You will forever be in our hearts ❤️ Love your Dad, Gretchen & your sister Skylar Gray (Please respect our privacy as we mourn this unbearable loss)
'RHOC' Star Slade Smiley's Son Grayson Dead at 22: 'Such a Special Human Being'
Jeff BECK; Posed studio portrait of Jeff Beck with Fender Telecaster guitar (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns); Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); Tatjana Patitz walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 1992-1993 in January, 1992 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 06: PEYTON PLACE - "Ryan O'Neal Home Layout" 5/18/64 Kevin O'Neal (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Kevin O'Neal, 'No Time for Sergeants' Actor, Dead at 77: He 'Had a Wicked Sense of Humor'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 07: Singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the "Mad Max: Fury Road" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Olivia DeJonge attends the "Elvis" UK Special Screening at BFI Southbank on May 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
'Elvis' Actress Olivia DeJonge Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: 'Forever Indebted to Her'
nick cordero, amanda kloots
Amanda Kloots Reveals Nick Cordero's Mom Lesley Has Died: 'The Definition of Resilience'
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Nick Carter and Aaron Carter
Nick Carter Shares Emotional New Tribute Song for Late Brother Aaron: 'Miss You with All My Heart'
AMERICAN IDOL XIII: Semi-Finalist: C.J. Harris, 23. Jasper, AL
American Idol Contestants Who Have Died
Grant Goodeve attends the premiere of "Twin Peaks" at Ace Hotel on May 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. , Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" at the Pantages Theatre on January 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Adam Rich's' Eight Is Enough' Costar Grant Goodeve on How Time with the Young Star Inspired Him to Have Kids