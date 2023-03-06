Hayden Panettiere Says Late Brother Jansen 'Is Right There with Me' 2 Weeks After His Unexpected Death

Hayden Panettiere is remembering her late brother Jansen two weeks after his unexpected death.

On Monday's edition of Good Morning America, co-host Michael Strahan offered his condolences to the Scream 6 star over Jansen's death.

Panettiere, 33, thanked him as she held her hand over her heart and shared, "He's right here with me."

RELATED VIDEO: Hayden Panettiere's Family Confirms 28-Year-Old Brother Jansen's Cause of Death Was an Enlarged Heart

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Jansen's family confirmed last week that the TV and film actor — who appeared on Even Stevens, The Walking Dead and Racing Stripes — died of an enlarged heart.

"Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications," his family — mother Lesley Vogel, father Alan Lee "Skip" Panettiere and sister Hayden — said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the family continued. "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."

The statement concluded, "We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jansen was found dead in New York over President's Day weekend. He was 28.

In a police report obtained by PEOPLE, a friend of the former child star told officials he'd checked on Jansen at his apartment after he'd failed to show up for a business meeting. Upon arrival, finding him "sitting upright in a chair unresponsive," first responders were called. They eventually pronounced him dead.

The report also noted that Jansen's dad, Skip, had spoken to his son on the phone just the night before, and thought he "sounded okay."