Hayden Panettiere Remembers 'Little Big Brother' Donny Davis 1 Month After His Death

Hayden Panettiere is remembering her late friend Donny Davis.

The Heroes star, 32, posted a tribute to Davis — who died last month at age 43 — to Instagram Tuesday, where she shared a photo of the two of them.

In the image, Panettiere and Davis stand side-by-side with their backs facing the camera, standing on a red carpet and looking out on a stadium in front of them.

Panettiere captioned the photo, "You never know how long you have with the people you love. My little big brother was there for me through everything. I miss you. #DonnyDavis"

Davis, who was known for his work performing with Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and others, died Feb. 22. He was found in a room at the Resorts World hotel and casino in Las Vegas, 8 News Now reported at the time.

While the cause of Davis' death was not immediately disclosed, Nevada's Clark County Fire Department stated in a Feb. 25 report obtained by PEOPLE that they suspected foul play.

According to the report, security was called to a room in the Conrad Hotel for an unconscious man "in the room turning blue and biting his tongue" around 5:30 a.m. local time.

After security performed chest compressions on the man, the fire department arrived on the scene, where they "advised they thought there might be foul play due to the number of other subjects in the room and having trouble getting any information from them," per the report.

Donny Davis Credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Davis was transported to Sunrise Hospital at the advice of a doctor in communication with the fire department. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

After Davis had been brought to the hospital, four witnesses were taken to an interview area, per the report. One witness told police she had met Davis and another man earlier in the evening, and said Davis was refused service by a bartender at one point because he was "too intoxicated."

The witness also said that while she was in Davis' hotel room with him and the other man later in the evening, she "noticed Davis was sitting in a chair, but his face and hands were turning purple." She said when she touched his hand, it was "freezing" and she then realized the comedian was not breathing. She called hotel security, who arrived minutes later.

Following Davis' death, his famous friends and collaborators paid their respects on social media.

Demi Lovato posted a tribute to Davis on their Instagram Stories, where they shared multiple photos of him.

"Rip", Lovato wrote over a photo of the two of them, adding a broken heart Emoji. Lovato also wrote, "Thanks for so many laughs and great memories - rest peacefully angel."

Paris Hilton also shared her own memories with Davis, writing on her Instagram Stories after his death, "So sad to hear about @donnydavis1. He always made everyone around him smile & be happy. He was a Legend & will truly be missed. RIP."