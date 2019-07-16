Hayden Panettiere’s ‘Life is in Flux’ as 4-Year-Old Daughter Lives in Ukraine with Dad: Source

Image zoom

Hayden Panettiere remains apart from her 4-year-old child as her current boyfriend faces charges of abuse, a source tells PEOPLE.

The Nashville actress, 29, has been living away from her daughter Kaya ever since her breakup with the child’s father, Wladimir Klitschko, last August.

“Her life is in flux with her daughter living away, and she has other issues weighing on her mind,” the source says.

Kaya has apparently been living in Ukraine with Klitschko, 43, since last summer. In February, Panettiere went on vacation and shared a photo of Kaya strapped into a car seat.

“Sweet moments with sleeping babes,” she wrote.

Sweet moments with sleeping babes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ui4cx02IOP — Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettier) February 7, 2019

Panettiere’s relationship with her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, has been concerning her family and friends due to his alleged domestic abuse. The source told PEOPLE earlier this week that her loved one’s are “are begging her to straighten up and move ahead” from the aspiring actor, who faces a felony charge in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

“It is totally out of control and she has to get over this guy,” the source explained, adding, “Her friends and family have been worried about her for quite a while, and things seem to have gotten worse. She needs to do some soul-searching. For whatever reason, she continues this relationship, but it has done nothing but take her down lower. It’s a sad situation.”

A second insider told PEOPLE that their “heart breaks for what Hayden must be going through.”

“Hayden is a wonderful and talented girl who was so happy with her family,” the insider said. “I hope she can wade through whatever has gone wrong and get her life back together.”

Hickerson, 30, was arrested on a domestic violence charge on May 2 and released on bail. According to the felony complaint obtained by PEOPLE, prosecutors allege Hickerson “willfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon Hayden P.”

Hickerson was charged with one count of felony domestic violence on May 23 and pleaded not guilty to the charge, a spokesperson for the the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Last week, according to RadarOnline, Hickerson appeared in court as a Los Angeles superior judge listened to testimony from the police officer who responded to the domestic violence call on May 2. During the hearing, the judge denied the motion to dismiss criminal charges against Hickerson and declined to consider a lesser misdemeanor charge.

If convicted, Hickerson faces up to four years in prison.

Panettiere’s family exclusively told PEOPLE last week, “We are hopeful that the judge makes the right decision. It’s an important message in terms of domestic violence for all women.”

If you suspect domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.