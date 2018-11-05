Hayden Panettiere Involved in Drunken Altercation with Boyfriend & His Dad Last Month: Report

Hayden Panettiere, her boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his father were all reportedly involved in a dispute last month.

Although names are redacted, a police report obtained by PEOPLE from the Greenville City Police Department states that police responded to a call for assault and battery at approximately 11:44 p.m. on Oct. 25 at a residence in South Carolina.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

According to TMZ, the report concerns Panettiere, Hickerson and his father, David. (The actress’s reps did not return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.)

The report states that after arriving to the residence, the responding officer saw “two male subjects inside the house” through a window, and that the victim appeared to have blood on his face. The officer wrote that the pair “were moving through the kitchen in an agitated state,” and that the other man had an “unidentified object” in his hands and “it appeared that he might be chasing” the victim.

After knocking on the door, a witness (aka Panettiere) who “appeared to be frantic” opened the door “in [a] hurry,” after which the man was placed in handcuffs.

According to the report, the man was cursing and “uncooperative.” He told police “that no assault had taken place” and that he and the victim “had gotten into an argument” because the victim “had been drinking too much.” The man denied that he had been drinking.

The victim “denied being assaulted,” and claimed his injuries occurred during a fall. He also declined to go to the hospital.

According to a supplemental report, the victim was seen with “bruising on the left side” of his face that “appeared to be severe.” The report also states that the victim “had a lip injury and was bleeding from the mouth.”

The supplemental report states that both the victim and the witness “admitted to having been drinking alcohol.”

No arrests were made.

RELATED: Hayden Panettiere Takes Boyfriend Brian Hickerson to Visit Her Family in Florida

The actress and Hickerson, an aspiring actor originally from South Carolina, were first linked in August when they were seen grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles shortly after reports circulated that the actress and fiancé Wladimir Klitschko had split.

RELATED VIDEO: Hayden Panettiere Takes Us Inside Her Daughter’s Amazing Closet

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that their relationship wasn’t serious.

“He is hot, but Hayden is in the midst of making decisions about what she wants to do next and needs a break from routine,” the source said. “She’s a young, beautiful girl who is allowed to have a good time. That’s what she’s doing.”

Panettiere, 28, and Klitschko, 42, share 3½-year-old daughter Kaya. The actress started dating the Ukrainian boxing champ in 2009; they split temporarily in 2011. They later rekindled their on-again, off-again romance and got engaged in 2013, though they never tied the knot.