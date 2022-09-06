Hayden Panettiere Celebrates 33rd Birthday with 'Incredible' Gathering of Her 'Favorite' People

Hayden Panettiere spent her 33rd birthday surrounded by close pals.

On Monday, the Nashville alum shared a photo from the intimate birthday gathering on Instagram after turning 33 on Aug. 21. In the snap, she poses in a leopard-print dress in front of a desert backdrop.

"Had an incredible birthday gathering with a small group of some of my dearest friends and favorite people," she wrote alongside the picture.

The actress shared the celebration included hibachi, mocktails, games and friends in the post's hashtags.

The Heroes alum's pals also shared their birthday wishes in the comment section. Panettiere's Remember the Titans costar Burgess Jenkins wrote, "Happy Birthday Hay Hay! 🙌🙌❤️," while Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shared, "YAS queen! Happy birthday 💋."

In addition to her birthday, Panettiere is also celebrating coming back to the Scream franchise. In May, it was announced that she would reprise her role as Kirby Reed in the upcoming Scream 6.

Todd Williamson/Getty

Panettiere previously raved to PEOPLE about her return to the franchise, which will mark her first film in eight years. "I'm so happy that this is going to be my first project back because I have such fond memories of doing Scream 4," she said at the time.

"I love the character and I love her sass, and I feel like I'm coming back and I know her," Panettiere added of playing Kirby. "So, it's a little less intimidating. I'm excited. I'm really excited."

In July, Panettiere opened up to PEOPLE about her addiction to opioids and alcohol, saying, "There was just this gray color in my life."

"I was on top of the world and I ruined it," she shared at the time, noting that she spent years battling her addiction, as well as a devastating bout with postpartum depression. "I'd think I hit rock bottom, but then there's that trap door that opens."

"This hasn't been easy and there were a lot of ups and downs," she added of her journey to sobriety and happiness. "But I don't regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance."