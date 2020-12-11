Hayden Christensen to Return as Darth Vader Alongside Ewan McGregor in Upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Hayden Christensen is joining the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ — and the actor will reprise his role as the Sith lord formerly known as Anakin Skywalker: Darth Vader.

Christensen, 39, starred opposite Ewan McGregor, who will play the series' titular character, in 2002's Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones and 2005's Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.

Disney announced the news on Thursday during its Investor Day, and Star Wars' official Twitter account tweeted out the casting.

"Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus," the account tweeted, sharing a tease of the series title.

But Obi-Wan Kenobi is just the edge of the galaxy that Disney is opening up in the Star Wars universe.

The company announced that 10 new series will eventually stream on Disney+, including Andor, which stars Diego Luna as his character Cassian Andor from Rogue One.

"Rogue One in many ways, is a film that connected new audiences with the oldest fans," Luna said in a preview for the prequel series shared on Twitter Thursday. "It was a bittersweet feeling, you know, in the premiere, knowing it was just one film."

"But then magic happens, right?" he added.