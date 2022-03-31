Hayden Christensen on Returning to the Role of Darth Vader for Obi-Wan Kenobi: 'A Great Honor'

Hayden Christensen is donning the mask again.

The Star Wars actor is reprising his role as Darth Vader after 17 years and he spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the significance of his homecoming.

"Well, without getting into too much detail, it was amazing," Christensen, 40, said. "It's a great honor to get to put that suit on."

Darth Vader (a.k.a. Anakin Skywalker) met a tragic fate when he died after restoring balance to the force. But there's hope for the former villain in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series will take place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith.

Christensen said the way it all comes together in the present makes sense. "It was mostly a lot of excitement because I had spent enough time with this character and felt like I knew him, and coming back to it felt very natural in a lot of ways," he said.

"And I was just really excited to get to come in and play Darth Vader at this point in the timeline because it did feel like a natural continuation of your journey with the character. And that was very meaningful for me," he added.

Ewan McGregor will reprise his original Star Wars role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the series. Christensen said he's not alone in his joy to step back into the galactic shoes. "The whole experience was very surreal. Just the nature of coming back after all this time. It's such a unique opportunity — one that both Ewan and I were very grateful for," he shared.

Without sharing any spoilers about the upcoming series, Christensen teased a bit about his character's fate — and his personal feelings surrounding it. "I don't know what I can share in terms of behind-the-scenes type stuff because I don't think they want me saying too much," he said. "But I can tell you the first time that I saw Ewan as Obi-Wan again, that was a very special moment for me and one that I'll remember for a very, very long time."

This isn't the only Star Wars project that Christensen will return to as Darth Vader. He's also confirmed to reprise the iconic role in Disney+'s spinoff series, Ahsoka.