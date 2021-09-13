Florence Pugh's Yelena, who was introduced in the Marvel movie Black Widow, also stars in the upcoming series

See Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner in Action in Disney+'s Hawkeye First Trailer

Hailee Steinfeld has suited up to join the MCU.

On Monday, Marvel Entertainment debuted the first official trailer for Hawkeye, a standalone limited series about the Avenger by the same name (played by Jeremy Renner), set to debut on Disney+ this November.

The action-packed trailer promises plenty of Christmas-in-New-York-City vibes as Renner's Clint takes on a sinister force from his past during the holiday season. Steinfeld is introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop, the self-proclaimed "world's greatest archer" whom Hawkeye takes under his wing.

Hawkeye also stars Vera Farmiga and sees the return of Florence Pugh's Yelena, who was introduced in the Marvel movie Black Widow, which debuted back in May.

In July, Renner, 50, told Entertainment Weekly about mentoring Steinfeld, 24, on the set of the series.

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye Credit: Marvel Entertainment

"That was always my role. Outside of acting in the thing, I was protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff," he said. "I just wanted to protect her, because there's a lot of physical stuff. She's a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can't wait to see all the cool stuff that she's able to do."

"[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she's a big Hawkeye fan," Renner told EW. "She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life."

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye Credit: Marvel Entertainment

"I guess in a way, it was kind of a blessing in disguise that I didn't and couldn't be around a lot of people, 'cause that was a hard one to keep to myself," she said at the time. "I am so honored to be a part of this family that is the MCU."

Renner will also appear in the forthcoming Paramount+ television series Mayor of Kingstown from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, and Steinfeld reprises her title role in the third and final season of her Apple TV+ show Dickinson later this year.