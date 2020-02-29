Hawaii Five-0 to End After 10 Seasons with Finale Set for April: 'It's Never Easy to Say Goodbye'

Image zoom Hawaii Five-0 Karen Neal/CBS

CBS is saying “aloha” to Hawaii Five-0.

On Friday, the network announced that the police procedural — a reboot of Leonard Freeman’s classic series of the same name — will end after its current 10th season.

A two-hour series finale is scheduled to air on April 3.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction, while establishing its own signature style,” Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “From episode one, Hawaii Five-0 has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night.”

He added, “We cannot be prouder of its quality and longevity and are thankful for the passionate fan devotion it inspired.”

RELATED: Gary Sinise Helps Wounded Navy Seal Land Hawaii Five-0 Acting Gig: He’s Someone ‘I Admire Very Much’

Currently starring Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Chi McBride, Jorge Garcia, Meaghan Rath, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, Kimee Balmilero, Beulah Koale, Ian Anthony Dale and Katrina Law, the series follows an elite state police task force set up to fight crimes in Hawaii.

Over the years, the show also starred Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park, Taryn Manning, Masi Oka, Lauren German and Michelle Borth.

“This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life,” O’Loughlin, 43, said in a statement. “Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, it’s extraordinary. I can’t really put words to express my level of gratitude.”

The actor continued, “I’m just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history, and I’m going to miss it. And to the fans, I don’t know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I’m going to miss you. Aloha.”

RELATED VIDEO: Hawaii Five-0’s Scott Caan and Alex O’Loughlin Make Waves

RELATED: How Original Stars Really Feel About Their Shows and Movies Being Remade

“Hawaii Five-0 has been such a blessing to me and all of the people who have worked on this incredible show,” executive producer Peter M. Lenkov added. “I truly learned the meaning of ‘ohana’ as the viewers embraced us and the people of Hawaii welcomed us with the privilege to film on their shores.

“I am forever indebted to the creative genius that was Leonard Freeman who gave us such a beautiful story to begin with. And my eternal gratitude to our cast, led by our hero Alex O’Loughlin, the writers, the production team, our CBS ohana, and most importantly–YOU, the fans, who allowed us to come to work with pride and made our series such a success. Mahalo.”

Hawaii Five-0 first premiered in 2010. Including its finale, the series will have aired 240 episodes.