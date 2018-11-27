Haunting of Hill House Star Carla Gugino Teases a Possible Season 2 of Hit Horror Series

Just when you thought the Bent Neck Lady was gone for good, The Haunting of Hill House could be coming back for a season 2.

The Haunting of Hill House‘s Carla Gugino hinted that a second season could be in the works, even suggesting turning the show into an anthology series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“[Executive Producer] Mike Flanagan said he would be interested in the notion of an anthology, where some actors come back to play different characters,” she told THR. “I think he feels like he has told the complete story of the Crain family.”

She continued: “But if I was invited and I was able to, I would really love to, just because I do love to collaborate with him.”

The Haunting of Hill House Netflix

Gugino starred as the matriarch of the Crain family in the recent Netflix adaption of the 1959 Shirley Jackson novel. The series followed a family plagued with the memories of living in what would become known as the most haunted house in the country. The horror series bounced between the past to focus on the children’s upbringing and present day as the family reunites in the face of tragedy.

RELATED: The Haunting of Hill House Trailer Shows Two Children’s Nightmares Come to Life

Along with Gugino, the series also starred Michiel Huisman, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel and more.

Huisman, who played the eldest of the Crain children, also spoken of season 2 talks.

“Well, you know what, very early on, when we were still shooting this show, we had conversations about what a second season could look like and I think that one of the crazy things about Mike [Flanagan] is that he is an infinite well of ideas and stories,” he told Joe Online. “I don’t think he ever sleeps! There are possibilities — if the show is a hit — to create a second season and still be in this world of Hill House.”

The Haunting of Hill House is streaming now on Netflix.