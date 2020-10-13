"I still don’t know the whole story, but I’m not allowed to watch all of it when it comes out because I think I’ll be scared," the 9-year-old actress said of the Netflix horror show

Haunting of Bly Manor 's Amelie Bea Smith Voices Peppa Pig — and the Internet Can't Get Over It

The Haunting of Bly Manor features a familiar voice — and the internet is having a field day about it!

On Friday, Netflix debuted its followup to 2018's The Haunting of Hill House. The sophomore season (which follows a new story with a mostly new cast) stars Amelie Bea Smith, a young actress who also happens to lend her voice to the popular cartoon character Peppa Pig.

The 9-year-old became the fourth actress to voice the title character on Entertainment One's Peppa Pig series earlier this year. Smith took over the role from Harley Bird in February. Bird, 18, had voiced the pig for more than a decade.

“We’re delighted to welcome Amelie to the Peppa Pig voice cast and [we’re] confident that she will continue the strong legacy of the previous Peppa voice actors,” said co-creators Neville Astley and Mark Baker in a statement in January. "As our longest standing Peppa, Harley’s award-winning contribution to the show over the past 13 years has been tremendous, making her a key part of the success of Peppa Pig.”

A rep for Amelia added at the time that she is a “huge fan” of Peppa Pig, and that taking on the Pig gig is “a dream come true.”

On the ghost-filled haunted-house series Bly Manor, Amelia plays Flora, who, along with her older brother Miles (12-year-old Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) navigate a spooky mansion in the English countryside. The two young stars play central roles on the show, and they said they became close while filming the in Vancouver.

“Well, I got to know Ben very well. He’s so much fun and I learned a lot from him," Amelia told The Beat. "We used to have Friday sleepovers. We spent the weekends together and we practiced together.”

Amelia also explained that no one filled her in on the scarier details of Bly Manor, leaving her in the dark about the more mature themes. "I still don’t know the whole story, but I’m not allowed to watch all of it when it comes out because I think I’ll be scared," she said. "But, I did have to still ask a few questions about how I should play this [scene] in the first bit because I didn’t know much about it.”

Once fans began to realize Bly Manor's Flora is also the Peppa Pig, they pointed it out on Twitter.

"The perfectly splendid feeling when you find out Flora from Haunting of Bly Manor also does the voice of Peppa Pig," wrote one user, referencing one of Flora's catchphrases and recreating the Bly Manor poster to include Peppa. Another user made a fan edit mashing up scenes from both shows to comedic effect.

Another viewer on Twitter shared their reaction to discovering the Peppa connection: "Me: Why does Flora's voice in Bly Manor seem so eerily familiar? Me: OH MY GOD SHE'S PEPPA PIG."

"flora in bly manor is also PEPPA PIG?! i need to sit down," another person tweeted in shock.