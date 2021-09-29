Hasan Minhaj Worried Jennifer Aniston Didn't Like Him After Filming 'Intense' Morning Show Scene

Hasan Minhaj says he was a bit intimidated by his The Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston when he first joined the Apple TV+ series.

Minhaj, 36, stars as Eric Nomani, Bradley's (Reese Witherspoon) new Morning Show co-host, who has been tapped to replace Alex Levy (Aniston). The comedian told E! News that Aniston, 52, is "such a good actress" that after filming an especially "intense" scene with her, he questioned if she even liked him.

"It was the second day I was on set, and I had to do this really intense scene where Eric and Alex Levy go head-to-head, and Alex does not like Eric and it was really, really intense," Minhaj said. "While we were filming the scene, she's such a good actress, there was part of me that was like, 'Does Rachel from Friends not like me?!'"

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Credit: Cara Howe/Netflix

Luckily for Minhaj, Aniston assured him that all was "fine" when the scene wrapped.

"And then as soon as they hit cut, she was like, 'Honey, you were great. You did awesome,'" Minhaj recalled to E! News. "And I was like, 'Oh, thank god. But we're good right?' And she was like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, we're fine.'"

Minhaj has previously appeared in Netflix's Sneakerheads and worked as a correspondent on The Daily Show in addition to hosting his own series, Patriot Act.

He told E! that he loved working on The Morning Show because "it tells the human story of all these hot-button issues that we've been talking about in this country for the past few years, adding, "The show is a master class in navigating the grays, whether it's gender and power dynamics in the workplace, cancel culture or race relations in America."