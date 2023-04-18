Harry Styles and Will Ferrell Will Guest on James Corden's Final Episode of 'The Late Late Show'

The Late Late Show with James Corden is going out with a bang!

Singer Harry Styles and actor Will Ferrell will join host James Corden for the talk show's final episode on April 27, it was announced on Monday.

Both have a long history with the CBS talk show. Ferrell, 55, was one of Corden's first guests when the British comedian and Tony winner took over hosting the show in 2015.

Styles, meanwhile, has appeared on the show numerous times and has filled in as a guest host for Corden on a number of occasions. The 29-year-old even has a tattoo of the show's logo on his arm, which he got in December 2015 when he lost a game of "Tattoo Roulette."

Confirmation of Styles' appearance on the finale comes after the show was forced to shut down rumors that One Direction were reuniting for Corden's final episode.

The band's fans were bursting with joy last week when a rumor about a reunion started spreading on social media. But addressing the speculation on Twitter on Thursday, the show tweeted, "Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn't true."

"What is true is we've got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th," the post continued alongside a screenshot of a news article with "false alarm" written over it.

One band who will be making an appearance on one of Corden's final shows is South Korean girl group Blackpink.

Corden on Monday teased on social media that the South Korean girl group would be joining him for an upcoming "Carpool Karaoke" segment. Sean "Diddy" Combs will also appear in his own "Carpool Karaoke" segment before the acclaimed late night series wraps, according to a release.

"Crosswalk the Musical" will return too, for its final segment.

Other stars swinging by The Late Late Show during it's final two weeks include Billie Eilish, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter, Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Stone, Natalie Portman and Tom Cruise — who, as previously announced, will join Corden for one final over-the-top sketch.

That will be seen during the The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special, which will air in primetime on April 27 ahead of the final broadcast of the award-winning late night show.

Corden announced he was exiting the comedy talk show in April 2022.

In a statement to Deadline, who was the first to report his exit news, Corden said choosing to leave the show — known for many of its viral segments, including Carpool Karaoke, Spill Your Guts and Crosswalk Musical — after eight-and-a-half years was "a really hard decision."

"I'm thrilled to be extending [for a year]," Corden continued. "I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."

"My intention is to try and go out in exactly the same way we came in, which is just going out with a bang," he concluded.

In November, the TV star told PEOPLE that it's going to be "beyond emotional" to walk away from the CBS hit show.

"I'm worried about being too emotional. I'm worried about crying too much," he said at the Los Angeles premiere of his Prime Video show Mammals. "But at the same time, I just got to take a breath and know that there's a lot to do between now and then."

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights (at 12:37 p.m.) on CBS.