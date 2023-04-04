'Harry Potter' HBO Max Series Close to Closing Deal: Report

The potential multi-season series would be based on the storyline of J.K. Rowling's original seven books and take place in the same universe

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 11:26 AM
Harry Potter HBO Max Series Nearing Closing Deal, HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS
Photo: Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter might be making a return to the screen.

Warner Bros. Discovery is currently in talks about producing a Harry Potter television series, Bloomberg reported.

According to sources familiar with the project, the potential multi-season series would be based directly on J.K. Rowling's original seven books. Each book, starting with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and ending with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, would get its own season of the show, per the outlet.

Unlike the recent Fantastic Beasts franchise, which told new stories within the Harry Potter universe, but not about the books' core characters, the series — which would be housed under HBO Max — would revisit the beloved original story in a new way.

Per Bloomberg, they are hoping the series can be a flagship of Warner Bros.' upcoming streaming strategy announcement, set for next week. The April 12 presentation will also see a preview of the forthcoming HBO Max and discovery+ integration and rebrand.

Rowling — who came under fire after making comments widely condemned as anti-transgender in 2020 — would be involved in the series, according to the outlet, to ensure its accuracy to her original storyline, but she would not hold a major production role.

The author has been hesitant to give her approval to many Wizarding World spinoffs, though she supported the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage production and the Universal Studios Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks, which debuted in Orlando in 2010 and later expanded to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2020.

Warner Bros. chief executive officer David Zaslav and HBO chief Casey Bloys have been involved in talks with Rowling, according to Bloomberg, but no deal has been finalized.

HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE, Rupert Grint (left), Emma Watson (second from left), Matthew Lewis (third from right), Daniel Radcliffe (second from right), Bonnie Wright (right), 2009. ©Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection
courtesy Everett Collection

The latest Potter-inspired project was released in April last year. The third installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Secrets of Dumbledore, took a hit at the box office, with its $43 million opening weekend making it the lowest North American opening of the Wizarding World franchise.

The first two films in the spinoff franchise, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), opened with more than $74 million and $62 million respectively, in the U.S., but the third installment was plagued by a series of controversies surrounding its key players.

Rowling, who wrote the screenplays for the Fantastic Beasts movies, had become a controversial figure for her outspoken views on transgender rights and feminism by that point, bringing some heat to her involvement in the film.

Johnny Depp, who had portrayed villain Gellert Grindelwald in the first two installments, resigned from his role after losing his libel case in the U.K. in 2020. His character was recast with Mads Mikkelsen in what the Danish actor called a "deliberate" move.

"Everybody knows why [the actors changed]," Mikkelson told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the third movie's release. "The entire world knows why. It would almost be like an Easter egg to reality to point out we swapped actors. Hopefully we drag them in with the first scene and from there they accept this world."

Harry Potter HBO Max Series Nearing Closing Deal, FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM
Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ezra Miller, another regular in the franchise who played dark-magic wielder Credence Barebone, fell into legal trouble in Hawaii just days before Secrets of Dumbledore hit theaters.

The film also came under fire after Warner Bros. confirmed that an edited version of the third installment was rolled out in China to uphold local censorship requirements. Mentions of a past romance between Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Grindelwald (Mikkelson) were edited out for its release in the country, where censoring of LGBTQ+ content is common.

Rowling previously revealed that she intends for Fantastic Beasts to be a five-film series, though a fourth installment has not yet been officially confirmed by Warner Bros.

Related Articles
LOVE IS BLIND. (L to R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey in LOVE IS BLIND. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
'Love Is Blind' Will Have a Live Reunion Special for Season 4 — a First for the Series and for Netflix
Darcey & Stacey
Darcey Silva and Ex Georgi Rusev Confess to Hooking Up in Secret Even as She's Still 'Trying to Move On'
Love Is Blind. Irina in Season 4 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' 's Irina Calls Show a 'Mirror' That Exposed Her 'Naive' Behavior: 'None of Those Things Were OK'
Yellowstone Season 5
'Yellowstone' Season Looks Unlikely to Air This Summer amid Reported Production Delays, Kevin Costner Exit
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 21: Television personality Oliver Saunders attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Fling Oliver Saunders Defends Her 'Mistake' of Getting Tangled Up in Tom Sandoval Affair
Episode 6. Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland in "The Crowded Room," premiering June 9, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried Go Head to Head in 'The Crowded Room' for Apple TV+
Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo
Paige DeSorbo Cried over How Moving to Charleston for Craig Conover 'Would Be Changing My Whole Life'
Chandra Wilson attends PaleyFest LA 2023 - "Grey's Anatomy" at Dolby Theatre on April 02, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Chandra Wilson Says She Is 'Challenging' Herself to Stay Until 'Grey's Anatomy' 's 'Very Last Scene' (Exclusive)
Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.
'Secret Invasion' Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Returns as Nick Fury in Marvel's Newest Disney+ Series
Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest and Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher in Fatal Attraction streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo credit: Monty Brinton/Paramount+
'Fatal Attraction' Reboot Trailer: How Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan's Affair Hit Its Boiling Point
Race to Survive Alaska - Season 1
'Race to Survive Alaska' : USA's High-Stakes Outdoor Competition Series Comes with a $500K Prize
Kelly McCreary attends PaleyFest LA 2023 - "Grey's Anatomy"
Kelly McCreary Says 'Whirlwind' Final Days on 'Grey's Anatomy' Are 'Really a Trip' (Exclusive)
YELLOWJACKETS, "Edible Complex"
'Yellowjackets' Cast Talks Going Cannibal, How They Nicknamed Food and Who 'Threw Up' (Exclusive)
Jeymi and Kris get married
'90 Day' 's Kris and Jeymi Tie the Knot in Colorful Ceremony: 'I Want All of You Forever'
Nicole and Mahamoud, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' : Nicole Agrees to a 'Truce' After a Surprise Ally Helps Her Patch Up Marriage to 'Stupid Guy' Mahmoud
90 Day Fiancé The Other Way S4_Press_3 Jen Rishi
'90 Day Fiancé' : 'Disgusted' Jen Admits It's 'Suspicious' That Rishi Sent a Sexy Pic to Her Friend