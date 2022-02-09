Harry Jowsey Calls Himself a 'Scumbag' for Stirring Khloé Kardashian Dating Rumors: 'All Fake'

Harry Jowsey is clearing up some recent speculation about his love life.

On his Tap In podcast Tuesday, the Too Hot to Handle alum opened up about the recent speculations that he's dating Khloé Kardashian. After Kardashian shot down the rumors, Jowsey also confirmed that the pair are "not dating."

"It's all fake, he said.

"Here's the thing. I wish I was a new Scott Disick," the 24-year-old added, referencing Kourtney Kardashian's ex. "I wish these rumors are true, but they're not."

Jowsey said the rumor originated from an Instagram account that shares celebrity gossip, which "a whole bunch" of Jowsey-inspired fan accounts sent his way.

"I was like, 'Oh, s---. Do I deny this? Like, what do I say?'" he recalled.

The blind gossip item claimed that the pair were "talking." Additionally, the rumor alleged that Jowsey picked up a Bentley to deliver flowers to her. (At the time, he posted a photo of flowers in a Bentley on his social media.)

Explaining the coincidence, Jowsey said Bentley lent him a car for a couple of days since he was in the process of purchasing another one from the company. He then picked up flowers and cookies to deliver to Netflix, which launched Too Hot to Handle in 2020. The streaming service's social media team had recently made several posts about him, so he wanted to thank them properly.

"I guess because I posted that on my [Instagram] Story and I was like, 'Going to go surprise someone special.' That's where the rumor started with this Khloé s---," he said. "Ever since then, it took off. Once the tea page posted all this stuff, I was just like, 'I'm going to be a f------ scumbag."

"The next morning, I posted a carousel of me in the bath, and the second photo was the flowers and the Bentley," he added. "I was like, 'I might as well feed into it. Why not?'"

Jowsey's rep previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair aren't dating. Kardashian, meanwhile, responded directly to the gossip after a Kardashian Fanpage Instagram account reshared it.

"ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE," the 37-year-old wrote.

While Jowsey and Kardashian are not an item, the Australian star has admitted to reaching out to her before.

"The thing is, I DM'ed her a couple weeks before and was like, 'How are you little hummingbird?' ... because I was like, I wonder if I just cast a line here," he said on his podcast. "I'm tall. I kind of look like a basketball player, maybe. I'm just unathletic. ... She's going through a tough time. Maybe she needs a laugh. Maybe she needs someone who's just going to come and make her giggle and have a good time."

Added Jowsey, "And then all this s--- comes out. She probably thinks I'm a piece of s---."

Jowsey was briefly engaged to his Too Hot to Handle costar Francesca Farago in 2020.

As for Kardashian, she had most recently been linked to on-again, off-again partner Tristan Thompson. The former pair — who share 3-year-old daughter True — is officially done for good amid news that Thompson, 30, conceived a child with another woman.

After the news broke, Thompson issued a public apology to the Good American mogul on his Instagram Story. At the time, the 30-year-old athlete said he has the "utmost respect and love" for Kardashian. He added that Kardashian doesn't "deserve" the way he's treated her over the years.

Now, a source told PEOPLE Kardashian is ready to "move on" from Thompson for good.