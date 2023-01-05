Harry Hamlin Shares What He's Learned About Marriage After 25 Years with Lisa Rinna: 'We're Not Clingy'

"She does what she wants, so I can do what I want," Harry Hamlin says of his wife of 25 years, Lisa Rinna

By Liz McNeil
and
Published on January 5, 2023 10:00 AM
Harry Hamlin (L) and Lisa Rinna attend the Amazon Prime Video post Emmy Awards party at Cecconi's on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

Harry Hamlin knows a thing or two about maintaining a healthy marriage.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the actor, 71, opens up about his 25-year marriage to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, the secret to their lasting relationship and the lessons he learned from his previous marriages.

"I'm different from a lot of men in my generation because I did not play the field," says Hamlin, who was previously married to Laura Johnson and Nicollette Sheridan before marrying Rinna in 1997. "The number of people with whom I've been intimate is not very many — I marry them, mostly. Probably the first couple [of marriages] were me trying to work stuff out because they had characteristics that were similar to my mother."

"Having a degree in psychology allows me to go back and research from this book, which is very helpful when you're trying to figure out who the f--- you are," Hamlin says, as he pulls Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders from his bookshelf.

"I think a lot of people end up trying to work s--- out with their lovers," he adds. "Breaking the cycle is not easy. Having not married my mother the third time, then comes the challenge: How do you make that friendship and relationship work both romantically and platonically?"

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 29: Actors <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a> and Harry Hamlin pose for a photo after their wedding at their home on March 29, 1997 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Roxanne McCann/Getty Images)
Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna. Roxanne McCann/Getty

Hamlin ultimately figured out how to make things work with Rinna, 59, with whom he shares daughters Delilah, 24, and Amelia, 21. Last March, they marked 25 years of marriage.

"'Happy wife, happy life' really is my mantra," Hamlin says. "And it works. We listen to each other, and we're not clingy. She does what she wants, so I can do what I want."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amelia Gray Hamlin, Harry Hamlin, <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a>, and Delilah Belle Hamlin
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Hamlin — who is also dad to 42-year-old son Dimitri with former girlfriend Ursula Andress — has previously spoke about his successful marriage, telling PEOPLE in February: "[The secret is] being diametrically opposite."

"I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons," he explained.

Hamlin and Rinna also admitted at the time that their road to happiness had its early bumps.

"She played hard to get," the actor said of his first attempts to court Rinna. "The Rules (a trendy self-help guide to dating) had just come out and it was written by women, for women to teach them how to get a man. And in that book, one of the rules was, if you were called up by somebody and they asked you on a date, you had to say, 'No.' You had to wait at least a week or whatever. And I knew that she had read that book."

Hamlin added, "So I called her up and I said, 'Do you want to come to dinner at this Italian restaurant?' and she said, 'When?' I said, 'Well, how about in an hour?' And I hadn't talked to her in months. And, she showed up and broke all the rules."

"I'd just come from work [on The Days of Our Lives] and had no makeup on," recalled Rinna. "So I guess I wasn't playing that hard to get."

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Hamlin on the Secret to 25 Years of Happiness with Lisa Rinna: 'We're Diametrically Opposite!'

Besides prioritizing his marriage, Hamlin has been focused on two big projects coming in the next month: his AMC series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (premiering Jan. 8) as well as the film 80 for Brady (opening Feb. 3).

Along the twists and turns of his five-decade career, Hamlin tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that "acceptance" has become one of his biggest life lessons.

"The idea of acceptance and allowing the universe to be what it's going to be, and accept that it is what it is. Otherwise, you'll spend your life trying to smash a square peg into a round hole," he shares. "I spent many years doing that so I decided to toss my hammer away and just accept things."

For more on Harry Hamlin, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Related Articles
SMA POLL SEXIEST HOUSEWIVES HUSBAND
Harry Hamlin on the Secret to 25 Years of Happiness with Lisa Rinna: 'We're Diametrically Opposite!'
lisa rinna, harry hamlin
Lisa Rinna Celebrates 25 Years Married to Harry Hamlin: 'My Hero'
lisa-rinna-harry-hamlin.jpg
Lisa Rinna Reveals She Wanted to Change Her Name to Lisa Hamlin — but Husband Harry Said No
Harry Hamlin (L) and Lisa Rinna attend the Amazon Prime Video post Emmy Awards party at Cecconi's on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's Relationship Timeline
harry hamlin personal shoot taken at his CA home dec. 13, 2022 needs publicist approval
Harry Hamlin on How Psychedelics Led to First Acting Class – and His Surprising Ongoing Saturday Activity
Amelia Grey, Harry Hamlin, Delilah Belle and Lisa Rinna attend Delilah Belle x Boohoo.com Premium at Bootsy Bellows on May 21, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
All About Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's 2 Daughters
lisa-rinna-harry-hamlin.jpg
Harry Hamlin Gets Candid About Sex Life with Lisa Rinna in Interview with Andy Cohen: 'Of Course' It's Great
Amelia Gray Hamlin, Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna, and Delilah Belle Hamlin
Lisa Rinna, Husband Harry Hamlin and Their 2 Daughters Hit the Red Carpet in Coordinating Outfits
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Lisa Rinna attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Lisa Rinna Compares Herself to The Rock as She Says Being Booed at BravoCon Was 'Fabulous'
Andy Cohen Admits 'I Need to Sincerely Apologize' to Garcelle Beauvais for Sidelining Her at 'RHOBH' Reunion
Garcelle Beauvais Says It 'Meant a Lot' to Receive an Apology from Andy Cohen After 'RHOBH' Reunion
lisa rinna
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary: 'They Lived Happily Ever After'
Amelia Hamlin/Tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@ameliagray/video/7145923947396074795?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1.
Amelia Hamlin Shaves Off Her Eyebrows for 'Interview' Magazine Shoot: 'I Felt Them Go'
Andy Cohen Admits 'I Need to Sincerely Apologize' to Garcelle Beauvais for Sidelining Her at 'RHOBH' Reunion
Andy Cohen Admits 'I Need to Sincerely Apologize' to Garcelle Beauvais for Sidelining Her at 'RHOBH' Reunion
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline
SMA POLL SEXIEST HOUSEWIVES HUSBAND
Lisa Rinna Praises Husband Harry Hamlin for Landing His First Major Studio Film in 40 Years
Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna
'RHOBH' Alum Denise Richards Slams Lisa Rinna for 'Being So Cruel & So Vindictive'