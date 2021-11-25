The actor says his daughters have "done an extraordinary job of keeping it together" in a recent interview

Harry Hamlin 'Very Proud' of How Model Daughters Amelia and Delilah Have Handled Fame

Harry Hamlin is proud of his daughters.

The 70-year-old actor praised his model daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin for how they've handled fame in a recent interview with Page Six.

"[They've] done an extraordinary job of keeping it together," Hamlin said of Amelia Gray, 20, and Delilah Belle, 23, whom he shares with Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star Lisa Rinna.

"They've dealt with the things all that all kids have dealt with," Hamlin continued to Page Six, that this "day and age" can be significantly challenging "when you've got the cellphone, the internet, social media, and all eyes on you."

Harry also has a 41-year-old son named Dimitri Hamlin with ex-girlfriend Ursula Andress.

The remarks were made after Delilah Belle recently revealed that her health struggles led to an accidental overdose, PEOPLE previously reported.

In an Instagram video posted Nov. 2 Delilah Belle talked about struggling with illnesses including Lyme disease, Epstein-Barr virus, encephalitis, and Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS).

"He overprescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes like 10 milligrams, and he gave me like 20 milligrams three times a day and then he gave me 3 milligrams of Xanax a day," she said while talking about being prescribed several medications by a psychiatrist after having panic attacks from PANDAS.

She continued, "So my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed. I didn't mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.