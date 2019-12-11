Harry Hamlin Opens Up About His Adorable Meet-Cute with Lisa Rinna: 'I Was Enchanted Right Away'

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna‘s love story is straight out of a TV show.

During a sit-down interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on The Jess Cagle Show on Wednesday, Hamlin opened up about his adorable meet-cute with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star more than 20 years ago, when Rinna was working at a store selling sunglasses.

“We met in a restaurant. She was working at an eyeglass store doing the night shift selling sunglasses. And I happened to know the owner of the store, I was having dinner with him and she came in to deliver the keys when she closed the store at 10. That’s how I met her,” Hamlin explained.

While Rinna, 56, has become widely recognized in the time since, most recently with Bravo audiences, Hamlin, 68, noted that their introduction came “before she was acting a lot and before she had sort of broken out.”

The Mad Men actor was immediately smitten.

“It was sparks right away,” he admitted, before recalling the humorous conversation the pair shared upon meeting.

“She had just been to the circus the day before and she said, ‘Oh my God, I went to the circus last night and it was so sexy!’ I’m thinking to myself, ‘Wait a minute, here’s this girl. She’s sitting there and the elephants, right, and the clowns and all that.’ Because the only circus I’d ever been to was Ringling Brothers. But she was talking about Cirque du Soleil, which is very sexy, but I didn’t know that. I had not seen Cirque du Soleil at that point, so I thought, ‘If this girl can be turned on by elephant dung and whatever, I’m good with her.'”

Added Hamlin, “I was enchanted right away.”

Image zoom Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna Rich Fury/Getty

In March, the couple — who wed in 1997 and share daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin, 18, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21 — marked 22 years of marriage.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in February 2018, the mother of two opened up about the secrets to their long-lasting relationship — and how they’ve kept the spark alive over the course of their marriage.

“I don’t really know. I really don’t know the answer,” she admitted. “I think that we are complete opposites. And I mean, we have nothing in common!”

“You know what you have in common that wildly comes across?” chimed in host Andy Cohen, 51. “You are crazy about each other.”

“We are,” said Rinna. “We are crazy about each other, and you can’t create that, you can’t make it — it either is, or it isn’t.”

Cohen asked if the bond between Rinna and Hamlin is stronger because they spend so much time apart due to their busy schedules, making their time together even more special.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think that has anything to do with it,” she responded. “I think you either really dig somebody, or you don’t. And I’m so blessed, we are so blessed that that happened for us.”