"She was dancing just two weeks before she passed," Harry Hamlin tells PEOPLE (the TV show!) of Lois Rinna, who died on Nov. 15 at age 93 after suffering a stroke

Harry Hamlin on His Late Mother-in-Law Lois Rinna: 'I Loved Her Like My Own Mother'

Harry Hamlin is remembering his late mother-in-law, Lois Rinna, after her recent death.

During a sit-down interview on Monday with PEOPLE (the TV show!) host Kay Adams, Hamlin opened up about how Lois' death has affected their family.

"Well, you know, it's a tough moment," the Hot Zone: Anthrax actor, 70, said. "Lois was so great and we loved her so much. I loved her like my own mother."

Hamlin added, "She was dancing just two weeks before she passed."

On Nov. 11, Hamlin's wife Lisa Rinna revealed her mother was "transitioning" after having a stroke. Lois died three days later at age 93.

Hamlin also shared his very first meeting with Lois. "I think she was younger than I am now," he recalled. "And from the moment I met her, I kind of wished she had been my mom."

After her mother's death, the 58-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on her Instagram Story. "She was a survivor and the strongest person I've ever met," she wrote.

"She loved a good cocktail. In a short glass," the Bravo star shared in a separate post. "And she had the same hairdo for 75 years bitches."

On Monday, the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem actress opened up about how she's coping with grief, sharing that the "hardest part is going on."

"Continuing, going back to the routine and to your obligations and work but you're not the same. You'll never be the same but you must do the same things that you were doing before ... because that's the way of living," Rinna wrote on Instagram. "So as I try to do what I was doing, I'm doing it through different eyes and a different heart. Now off to sell lipstick and go kick some ass over there at RHOBH."