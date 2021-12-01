Harry Hamlin Says He's 'Glad' Daughter Amelia Hamlin Is 'Solo' After Scott Disick Relationship

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, a fan asked Harry, 70, what caused the former couple to break up in September after nearly a year of dating. The Hot Zone: Anthrax actor deemed the question "interesting" before providing an update on his youngest child.

"Look, Amelia's doing great," he said. "She's living in New York and she's having the time of her life solo."

As for the cause of the split?

"I didn't pull the curtain," Harry said. "I have no idea what exactly happened there."

"I'm just glad that she is solo," he added.

Amelia, 20, and Disick, 38, were first linked in October 2020 when they attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween-themed birthday party together. They later made their relationship Instagram official while celebrating Valentine's Day.

In March, a source told PEOPLE it was "getting serious" between the pair. "He's been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is," the insider said, adding that Amelia and Disick don't "feel" the age gap between them.

PEOPLE broke the news of their breakup in September.

Amelia and Disick endured "a rocky patch" thereafter, a source said. "It's partly because of the Kourtney [Instagram DM] drama but also just 'Scott being Scott,'" the insider said, adding that Amelia wasn't "happy" with the father of three.

"There's never one reason why I think people split up, you know" she added. "Now's the time to heal. Now's the time for everyone to heal."

Disick has since been spotted out with models Hana Cross and Elizabeth Grace Lindley. He has also been struggling with Kardashian's recent engagement to Barker, 46, a source previously told PEOPLE.