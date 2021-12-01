Harry Hamlin Says He's 'Glad' Daughter Amelia Hamlin Is 'Solo' After Scott Disick Relationship
PEOPLE confirmed Amelia Gray Hamlin and Scott Disick's split in September
Harry Hamlin is weighing in on daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin's split from Scott Disick.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, a fan asked Harry, 70, what caused the former couple to break up in September after nearly a year of dating. The Hot Zone: Anthrax actor deemed the question "interesting" before providing an update on his youngest child.
"Look, Amelia's doing great," he said. "She's living in New York and she's having the time of her life solo."
As for the cause of the split?
"I didn't pull the curtain," Harry said. "I have no idea what exactly happened there."
"I'm just glad that she is solo," he added.
Amelia, 20, and Disick, 38, were first linked in October 2020 when they attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween-themed birthday party together. They later made their relationship Instagram official while celebrating Valentine's Day.
In March, a source told PEOPLE it was "getting serious" between the pair. "He's been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is," the insider said, adding that Amelia and Disick don't "feel" the age gap between them.
PEOPLE broke the news of their breakup in September.
Amelia ended the relationship after Younes Bendjima — who previously dated Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian — leaked his alleged DMs with Disick. In Bendjima's screenshots, the Talentless creator allegedly mocked Kardashian's PDA with now-fiancé Travis Barker.
Amelia and Disick endured "a rocky patch" thereafter, a source said. "It's partly because of the Kourtney [Instagram DM] drama but also just 'Scott being Scott,'" the insider said, adding that Amelia wasn't "happy" with the father of three.
During October's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion, Amelia's mother, Lisa Rinna, said the DM scandal likely wasn't "helpful" and contributed to the split.
"There's never one reason why I think people split up, you know" she added. "Now's the time to heal. Now's the time for everyone to heal."
Disick has since been spotted out with models Hana Cross and Elizabeth Grace Lindley. He has also been struggling with Kardashian's recent engagement to Barker, 46, a source previously told PEOPLE.
"He knows he has to lean into the discomfort and get past it. He understands that it's not Kourtney's job or Travis's job to make him okay with this," a source said. "It's his job, and if he's going to co-parent with Kourtney, which he has been, he has to process this and make his peace with it."