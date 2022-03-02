Harry Hamlin Gets Candid About Sex Life with Lisa Rinna in Interview with Andy Cohen: 'Of Course' It's Great

In a new interview with Andy Cohen for Interview Magazine, Harry Hamlin opened up about his sex life with Lisa Rinna ahead of their 25th wedding anniversary

Harry Hamlin is not holding back when it comes to his sex life with Lisa Rinna!

In a new interview with Andy Cohen for Interview Magazine, the longtime friends sat down to discuss everything from Hamlin's career to his relationship with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58.

After Cohen, 53, told Hamlin he loved that he thanked Rinna "for all the great sex" at the end of his 2010 memoir, Full Frontal Nudity: The Making of An Accidental Actor, the Bravo patriarch asked if things between the sheets were still as hot and heavy as they were more than a decade ago.

"Of course it is, Andy!" Hamlin, 70, replied. "We're still married."

"I've talked to many other married couples who've been married for 10-plus years, 15-plus years, 20-plus years, who can't say that the sex is still great. What do you attribute it to?" Cohen continued.

"I'm sorry about that. A lack of ED [erectile dysfunction], perhaps?" Hamlin responded, adding, "Yeah. I don't have that condition."

Hamlin and Rinna tied the knot on March 29, 1997, and share two daughters together: Delilah Belle, 23, and Amelia Gray, 20.

Speaking with PEOPLE in February, Hamlin said that the secret to his and Rinna's long and happy marriage is "being diametrically opposite. I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons."