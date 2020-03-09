American Horror Story Actor Harry Hains' Cause of Death Revealed

Image zoom Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Australian actor, musician and model Harry Hains‘ cause of death has been revealed.

Two months after actress Jane Badler confirmed that her son died on Jan. 7 at the age of 27, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office announced Hains died of fentanyl intoxication.

Badler, 66, posted an Instagram tribute in honor of her late son, who battled addiction and struggled with mental illness, just days after his death writing, “He was 27 and had the world at his feet.”

“But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life.”

Badler also posted a profile model shot of Hains to her Instagram Stories, which she captioned, “My beautiful poetic boy .. forever young.” She followed it with a photo of a bouquet of white roses, captioning the shot, “beauty in grief.”

Badler — who appeared in the NBC miniseries V, Falcon Crest, The Highwayman, Cleudo, Australian soap opera Neighbours and the Mission: Impossible TV series — did not share her son’s cause of death at the time.

A funeral for Hains was held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 12 at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Though Hains started out as a pre-med student in Australia, the model moved to Los Angeles — by way of London and New York City — to pursue modeling. From there, Hains ventured in acting, poetry and music. Hains also appeared in The OA, American Horror Story: Hotel and Sneaky Pete, and performed music under the name ANTIBOY.

Hains, born male, told U.K. outlet Boys by Girls in March, 2019 that he identified “in the realm of gender fluid,” adding that people should “be whatever we want.”

The artist told Boys by Girls that he came from a “good family,” though he suffered from a sleeping disorder growing up that had him start taking pills at a young age.

“Maybe I have a part of me that is self-destructive, because I think I do have that,” Hains said. “Growing up I had a very serious sleeping disorder called Idiopathic Insomnia. I couldn’t sleep for my entire childhood until I started taking sleeping pills at 12/13. So I was tortured by sleep deprivation and I had a lot of phobias.”

He looked forward to establishing a brand as ANTIBOY, continuing his acting career, going into fashion and advocating for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’d love to create a space for LGBTQ+ artists where people can feel safe to go and create art and exist and collaborate in this space,” he said. “Not just for LGBTQ+ artists, but for anyone who feels judged in the outside world or feels like an outsider or minority.”

