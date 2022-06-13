Harrison Wagner, 27, was found dead in a parking lot last week, according to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner report

Harrison Wagner's Family Shares Heartbreak Over His Death: 'Ultimately Lost His Battle with Addiction'

Harrison Wagner's family is honoring him after sharing what led to his death.

Over the weekend, parents Jack and Kristina Wagner unveiled a fund established in honor of their son, the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund, through the New Life House Recovery Community — a network of sober living facilities for men in the Los Angeles area.

A statement shared on the site said that Harrison died after "he ultimately lost his battle with addiction."

"Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply," the dedication read. "We hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."

Harrison was found in a local parking lot earlier this month and was pronounced dead at the scene, per a report from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office obtained by PEOPLE. He was 27.

Last week, a spokesperson for the L.A. Coroner's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that they were still investigating the details surrounding Harrison's death.

"Cause of death is deferred," the spokesperson previously told PEOPLE. "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies."

"Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination," the statement concluded.

Harrison is the youngest son of Jack, 62, and Kristina, 59. The one-time costars of General Hospital were previously married from 1993 to 2006. The former couple also share a 31-year-old son named Peter. (When Calls the Heart star Jack also has a daughter, Kerry, from a previous relationship.)

Shortly after Harrison's passing, his loved ones honored him with tributes shared on social media.

Sharing throwback photos of himself and Harrison during their childhood years, Peter wrote a short and sentimental message to remember Harrison. "Always with you," he said.

Harrison's on-and-off longtime girlfriend Sophia Bui also opened up about the loss in a heartfelt post that included a photo of her resting her head on Harrison's shoulder as he sweetly wrapped his arm around her.

In a "love letter to babe," Bui wrote in part, "I'm so broken hearted."