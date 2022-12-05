Harrison Wagner, Son of 'General Hospital' Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June

Published on December 5, 2022 04:42 PM

Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed.

In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause.

Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred.

Harrison Wagner with his parents Jack and Kristina.
Harrison Wagner with his parents Jack and Kristina. jack wagner/instagram

Following the death of their son, Kristina, 60, and Jack, 63, founded the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund and shared that Harrison "ultimately lost his battle with addiction."

"Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply," the dedication read. "We hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."

General Hospital’s Kristina Wagner Pays Tribute to Late Son Harrison on His Birthday
Kristina Wagner/Instagram

Months later, Kristina grieved Harrison's death on Dec. 1, what would have been his 28th birthday.

"Sometimes I feel like a pinned butterfly. There's no second chance. There's no see-him-again. There's no nothing. He's not coming back. It's final," she wrote alongside a video of Harrison dancing, uploaded to her Instagram account.

"But life goes on. How do I spend the rest of my own without Harrison in it? What does it mean to be "all right" after the death of your child, your blood? The pain will never go away. Today is Harrison's birthdate. I had the privilege to know him for 27 incredible years," she added.

Harrison Wagner's Brother and Girlfriend Mourn the 27-Year-Old's Sudden Death: 'Always with You'
Harrison Wagner/instagram

Harrison is the youngest son of Jack and Kristina. The one-time costars of General Hospital were previously married from 1993 to 2006. The former couple also share a 31-year-old son named Peter. (When Calls the Heart star Jack also has a daughter, Kerry, from a previous relationship.)

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

