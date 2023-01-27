Harrison Ford Would 'Love' to Do a Project with Wife Calista Flockhart — But They 'Haven't Found One Yet'

Harrison Ford would "love" to work with his wife Calista Flockhart — but the Hollywood power couple hasn't found the right project yet.

At the premiere of his new Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking in Los Angeles on Thursday night, Ford, 80, chatted with PEOPLE about working with Flockhart.

"We'd love to find one we could do together," says the legendary actor, who met Flockhart, 58, in 2002 at the Golden Globe Awards. The two tied the knot eight years later in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

"But yeah, haven't found one yet," Ford adds of connecting with his wife on the right project.

Harrison Ford at the premiere of Shrinking. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ford adds that the Ally McBeal alum is recently starting to act again after taking time off to focus on their son Liam, 22.

"She's just going back to work after having devoted herself to the raising of our son, Liam, for the last 20 years," he explains. "And she's enjoying going back to work. I'm hoping we will find something to do together."

Ford has been working nonstop recently with upcoming performances in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts, as well as his first starring television role in 1923, Yellowstone's prequel spin-off — all in addition to his role in Shrinking.

The Academy Award nominee previously opened up about his love for "the challenge" of making film and TV at age 80 while speaking to The New York Times this past December.

"I've been working pretty much back-to-back, which is not what I normally do," he said. "I don't know how it happened. But it happened."

And the Star Wars icon has no intention of retiring from the industry any time soon.

"I love it. I love the challenge and the process of making a movie. I feel at home. It's what I've spent my life doing," he said.

"I don't want to reinvent myself," Ford added. "I just want to work."

The first two episodes of Shrinking are streaming now on Apple TV+.