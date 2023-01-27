Harrison Ford Would 'Love' to Do a Project with Wife Calista Flockhart — But They 'Haven't Found One Yet'

"I'm hoping we will find something to do together," Ford tells PEOPLE

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Alex Cramer
Published on January 27, 2023 09:14 AM
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the "1923" LA Premiere Screening & After Party
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart . Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Harrison Ford would "love" to work with his wife Calista Flockhart — but the Hollywood power couple hasn't found the right project yet.

At the premiere of his new Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking in Los Angeles on Thursday night, Ford, 80, chatted with PEOPLE about working with Flockhart.

"We'd love to find one we could do together," says the legendary actor, who met Flockhart, 58, in 2002 at the Golden Globe Awards. The two tied the knot eight years later in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

"But yeah, haven't found one yet," Ford adds of connecting with his wife on the right project.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Harrison Ford attends the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Shrinking" at Directors Guild Of America
Harrison Ford at the premiere of Shrinking. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ford adds that the Ally McBeal alum is recently starting to act again after taking time off to focus on their son Liam, 22.

"She's just going back to work after having devoted herself to the raising of our son, Liam, for the last 20 years," he explains. "And she's enjoying going back to work. I'm hoping we will find something to do together."

Ford has been working nonstop recently with upcoming performances in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts, as well as his first starring television role in 1923, Yellowstone's prequel spin-off — all in addition to his role in Shrinking.

The Academy Award nominee previously opened up about his love for "the challenge" of making film and TV at age 80 while speaking to The New York Times this past December.

"I've been working pretty much back-to-back, which is not what I normally do," he said. "I don't know how it happened. But it happened."

RELATED VIDEO: Harrison Ford Shares Indiana Jones 5 Release Date and First Look During Star Wars Celebration

And the Star Wars icon has no intention of retiring from the industry any time soon.

"I love it. I love the challenge and the process of making a movie. I feel at home. It's what I've spent my life doing," he said.

"I don't want to reinvent myself," Ford added. "I just want to work."

The first two episodes of Shrinking are streaming now on Apple TV+.

Related Articles
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
Harrison Ford Talks Starring in 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' at Age 80: 'I Just Want to Work'
Harrison Ford (L) and Calista Flockhart attend HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's Relationship Timeline
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
'Yellowstone' 's Kevin Costner Named the 2023 Golden Globes' Best Actor in a Drama Series
jessica williams; 2023 Winter TCA - "Shrinking" Portrait Session, Pasadena, United States - 18 Jan 2023
Why 'Shrinking' Star Jessica Williams Isn't Gunning for Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' Job: 'I Really Love Acting'
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen MIrren as Cara Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with 'Mosquito' 'Coast' Costar Helen Mirren for '1923' Was a 'Pleasure'
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford To Star in Next Yellowstone Installment, 1932 HM Trevor Leighton photos Dec 2012; LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Harrison Ford attends the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
Helen Mirren Says 'Nobody Had Heard of Me' When She First Worked with Harrison Ford
Jeff Bridges Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Critics Choice Awards
Jeff Bridges' Life in Photos
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: (L-R) Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan Reconnect on Red Carpet in Adorable 'Indiana Jones' Reunion
Ke Huy Quan accepts an award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ke Huy Quan Looks Back on 'Indiana Jones' and Tough Times as a Former Kid Actor amid Emotional Golden Globes Win
Harrison Ford attends the Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "The Call of the Wild" at El Capitan Theatre on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Harrison Ford's 5 Children: Everything to Know
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's IJ5. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Harrison Ford's De-Aged Indiana Jones Is Revealed in New Trailer for Fifth Movie, 'Dial of Destiny'
Paramount Network Announces Yellowstone Season 5 Will Return This Summer
Paramount Network Announces When 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Will Return Following Midseason Finale
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford To Star in Next Yellowstone Installment, 1932 HM Trevor Leighton photos Dec 2012; LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Harrison Ford attends the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
'1923' First Look: See Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 'Yellowstone' Spinoff
Yellowstone
The Cast of 'Yellowstone': Everything to Know
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford); Harrison Ford attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "1923"
Actors Who Were De-Aged for Roles Using Special Visual Effects
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan
Harrison Ford Was 'Glad' to Reunite with 'Indiana Jones' Costar Ke Huy Quan: 'I'm So Happy for Him'