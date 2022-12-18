Entertainment TV Harrison Ford Talks Starring in 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' at Age 80: 'I Just Want to Work' "I'm 80, and I'm playing 77. It's a bit of a stretch," Harrison Ford joked of his role, as he discussed how busy his career remains as an octogenarian By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 18, 2022 06:12 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in '1923'. Photo: James Minchin III/Paramount+ More than half a century into his career, Harrison Ford has no plans of slowing down. The Academy Award nominee opened up about his love for "the challenge" of making film and TV at age 80 as he stars in Yellowstone's prequel spin-off 1923, premiering Sunday on Paramount Network, while speaking to The New York Times. "I'm 80, and I'm playing 77," Ford joked. "It's a bit of a stretch." Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with 'Mosquito' 'Coast' Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure' In 1923, Ford and Helen Mirren lead a new generation of the Dutton family as they navigate the hardships of the era, including Western Expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression. Ford has also been busy with his upcoming performances in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, MCU's Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts, as well as the Apple TV+ series Shrinking. 1923 marks Ford's first starring television role. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in '1923'. James Minchin III/Paramount+ "I've been working pretty much back-to-back, which is not what I normally do," he said. "I don't know how it happened. But it happened." And the Star Wars icon has no intention of retiring any time soon. "I love it. I love the challenge and the process of making a movie. I feel at home. It's what I've spent my life doing," he said. "I'm here to sell a movie," Ford added. "I don't want to reinvent myself. I just want to work." RELATED VIDEO: Harrison Ford Shares Indiana Jones 5 Release Date and First Look During Star Wars Celebration Ford previously raved to PEOPLE and other outlets about working with Mirren, 77, again after they first starred together in the 1986 feature adaptation of The Mosquito Coast, based on Paul Theroux's novel of the same name. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "I admire her work and her person [now], and I have all the same degree of admiration for her as I did then," Ford said at the Los Angeles premiere of 1923 earlier this month. "She's wonderful, she's just a lovely person, and so it's been both a professional pleasure and a personal pleasure working with her again." 1923 premieres Sunday on Paramount+ and Paramount Network, following the latest episode of Yellowstone at 8 p.m. ET.