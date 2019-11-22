Harrison Ford Is Returning to TV After 26-Year Absence in The Staircase Series

Harrison Ford is returning to TV after spending two decades on the silver screen, starring in his first-ever series regular role.

The Star Wars actor, 77, is set to star in a TV adaptation of The Staircase, a French docuseries following American novelist Michael Peterson‘s trial after he was accused of murdering his wife in 2001, according to Variety.

Ford will also executive produce the series alongside Antonio Campos, who will serve as its writer and executive producer, the outlet reports. The project, which will be produced by Annapurna Television, is reportedly being shopped around to networks and streaming services.

The Staircase was originally released in 2004 and detailed writer Peterson as he stood trial for the murder of his wife, Kathleen. Though the author claimed his wife died after falling down the stairs, the police suspected he had bludgeoned her to death and staged the scene to look like an accident.

Peterson was convicted in 2003 after pleading not guilty. He was granted a new trial in 2017, where he submitted an Alford plea to reduce his charge to manslaughter. He was freed on time served.

The docuseries got a 5-episode update when it debuted on Netflix in 2018, with creator Jean-Xavier de Lestrade adding new information about Peterson’s second trial.

Ford’s last appearance in a scripted series was on 1993’s The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, appearing as an adult version of the famous archaeologist.

The actor is slated to reprise his role in an upcoming fifth installment of Indiana Jones set for a 2021 release. Steven Spielberg, who will be directing, has confirmed that the movie will be Ford’s last as Indy.

In May, Ford addressed rumors of an Indiana Jones reboot starring Chris Pratt during a Today interview, saying, “Nobody is gonna be Indiana Jones! Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”