Harrison Ford on How the 'Shadow' of His Near-Fatal Plane Crash Hung Over His '1923' Character's Story

"There have been five or six of those kinds of things that have shown up in the script, and it's really quite remarkable," the actor says of the Yellowstone spinoff storyline echoing his own life

By
Published on April 27, 2023 04:04 PM

Harrison Ford sees himself in his 1923 character Jacob Dutton — including some of the more .

In a PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at next month's emmy magazine cover story (out May 4), the 80-year-old Yellowstone spinoff star shares how some elements of his personal history have been reflected in the script — specifically his near-fatal plane crash back in March 2015.

"When the scripts were coming, I was struck by how many major moments in my character's life had a substantial and not coincidental shadow of the same things in my life," Ford said, pointing to a scene in 1923 when his character is gravely injured. "I watched a rehearsal with a stand-in being brought into the kitchen, and Helen [Mirren] coming in, sweeping everything off the counter, taking command...."

He continued, "Even when I talk about it now, it emotionally relates to the airplane crash I had and what my wife went through."

helen mirren, harrison ford
Elisabeth Caren

Ford, who is a pilot, has survived a few plane crashes — but the 2015 incident was particularly devastating for his family.

The Indiana Jones actor was flying a vintage aircraft when it suffered engine failure that forced Ford to make an emergency landing at a golf course near the Santa Monica Airport. At the time, son Ben Ford shared in a tweet that his father was "battered, but ok."

Though the crash is first to mind, Ford admitted there's much more about Jacob Dutton's life that parallels his own.

"There have been five of six of those kinds of things that have shown up in the script, and it's really remarkable," he added. "There's something that feels bigger than myself, and it's great to be able to serve these ideas."

helen mirren, harrison ford
Elisabeth Caren

1923 is one of Yellowstone's spinoffs on Paramount+. This series follows the Dutton family before the Yellowstone characters came into power of the Dutton ranch. Ford plays the family rancher, while Mirren plays his wife Cara Dutton.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 1 of 1923 is now streaming on Paramount+.

Related Articles
Jerry Springer visits the Build Series to discuss the reality court show “Judge Jerry” at Build Studio on September 09, 2019 in New York City.
Jerry Springer Was a 'Class Act' and 'Mensch' Who 'Didn't Take Himself Too Seriously,' Says Former Publicist
helen mirren, harrison ford
Helen Mirren Reveals What She's Most Grateful for in a Post-'1923' World: 'Spanx!' (Exclusive)
Ronald Gladden attends Amazon Freevee's "Jury Duty" Finale Celebration at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville on April 25, 2023 in Universal City, California.
'Jury Duty' 's Ronald Gladden Says It Took 'Months' to Work Through What Was Real or Not After Filming
Corey Mylchreest attends Netflix's "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" World Premiere Screening Event - Arrivals at Regency Village Theatre on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Queen Charlotte' Star Corey Mylchreest Jokes He's Ready to Become the Next 'Bridgerton' Heartthrob (Exclusive)
Queer Eye. (L to R) Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France in Queer Eye. Cr. Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix © 2023
'Queer Eye' Fab 5 Head to New Orleans — and Make Over a Frat House! — in First Trailer for Season 7 (Exclusive)
Katherine Heigl visits SiriusXM Studios
Katherine Heigl Looks Back on 'Joyful' Time on 'Firefly Lane' : 'I Really, Really Miss Tully and Kate'
James Marsden (L) and Ronald Gladden attend Amazon Freevee's "Jury Duty" Finale Celebration at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville on April 25, 2023 in Universal City, California.
James Marsden and 'Jury Duty' 's Ronald Are Real Life Friends After Filming: 'He's a Purehearted Human'
Derricos supertease
'Doubling Down with the Derricos' Season 4: Karen and Deon Seek the Truth About a Possible New Family Member
Kristen Shaq, Married at First Sight
'MAFS' : Kirsten Expresses Concerns About Her Marriage to Shaq — and Why She Might Say No on Decision Day
Kieran Culkin SUCCESSION
Kieran Culkin Explains Why Roman Roy Had a Child in the 'Succession' Pilot That Was Never Seen Again
Ashley Olsen, John Stamos, Mary-Kate Olsen Full House - 1989
John Stamos Says He Temporarily Fired Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen from 'Full House' After 'Screaming' Scene
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' Sneak Peek: Teresa and Melissa Get Teary Reminiscing on When They 'Were a Happy, Beautiful Family'
Joshua Jackson Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson Tease Different Ending for Bunny in 'Fatal Attraction' Reboot (Exclusive)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13478297jg) American actress Patti LuPone arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's 'The School For Good And Evil' held at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. World Premiere Of Netflix's 'The School For Good And Evil', Regency Village Theatre, Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 19 Oct 2022LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)
Patti LuPone Asks Kim Kardashian 'What Are You Doing?' After She Joins 'American Horror Story' Cast
len goodman
Len Goodman Looked Back on His Most Memorable 'DWTS' Moments in Final PEOPLE Interview Before His Death
Piper Perabo photographed at Faraway Farms Alpacas in Yorktown Heights, NY, on 4/7/23.
See the Women of 'Yellowstone' and '1923' All Cleaned Up in PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue