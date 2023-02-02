Harrison Ford Says '1923' Costar Helen Mirren Is 'Still Sexy' at 77: She's 'Remarkable'

Ford and Mirren, who first worked together on 1986's The Mosquito Coast, currently star opposite one another on the Yellowstone spinoff series 1923

Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

Published on February 2, 2023 08:30 AM

Harrison Ford is singing his praises for Helen Mirren's sex appeal.

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday evening, the 80-year-old actor raved about Mirren, 77, whom he stars opposite on the Yellowstone spinoff series 1923.

Telling host Stephen Colbert that Mirren was a "big draw" for him to sign on to star in the Paramount Network show, Ford then reminisced about his time starring opposite the actress in 1986's The Mosquito Coast after Colbert, 58, pulled out an on-set picture of the two.

"Sexy and still sexy," the late-night host raved, as Ford, grinning, replied, "She's still sexy," to an eruption of cheers from the in-studio audience.

Colbert then asked Ford if he has "ever made out" with Mirren. "I ask because I have made out with Helen Mirren," he said. "First time she came on here, first time I ever met her, she came on and plants a wet one on me. Really grabs my head. I was paralytic for about five minutes."

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "1923"
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As Ford expressed that Mirren "is out there," Colbert replied, "She's hot, she's very hot," which the Star Wars actor then agreed with.

"It's been remarkable to watch her," Ford told Colbert of Mirren's work on 1923. "There's a lot of physical action, and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don't imagine Helen Mirren would do. Dame Helen Mirren."

Following another generation of Duttons in the titular year, 1923 is set during "when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home," according to a plot synopsis from Paramount+.

The spinoff follows 2021's 1883, the Yellowstone prequel that starred real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, and followed their story as they traveled to Montana.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen MIrren as Cara Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923. James Minchin III/Paramount+

While in conversation with the U.K.'s The Times last year, Mirren explained that her working relationship with Ford differed from when they first worked together in 1986.

"The relationship was obviously very, very different then because Harrison was already an enormous movie star and I was a theatre actress out of London and nobody had heard of me," she said.

"Now our relationship is very different because I've sort of caught up with him," the Academy Award winner added to the publication. "Well, I'll never catch up with him completely but I'm a little bit closer than I was."

Asked whether Mirren may still be "intimidated" by working with him decades later, Ford simply told The Times, "No, I think she's over that."

1923, which airs weekly on Paramount+ and Paramount Network, returns Sunday evening.

