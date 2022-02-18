"We do catch up more than anybody else," From star Harold Perrineau tells PEOPLE of his former Lost castmates Daniel Dae Kim and Josh Holloway

Harold Perrineau Is Still in Touch with Lost Costars Josh Holloway and Daniel Dae Kim: '3 Amigos'

While it has been nearly 12 years since Lost went off the air, Harold Perrineau is no stranger to the supernatural in his career — and his newest project, though unique, is no exception.

The 58-year-old actor stars as Sheriff Boyd Stevens in From, an Epix sci-fi horror offering that sees residents of a small town fighting for survival against unnatural forces while Perrineau's character tries (sometimes in vain) to steer them in the right direction.

The series comes over three decades into Perrineau's career, during which he has fostered relationships he still holds dear to this day — including with his former Lost castmates Josh Holloway and Daniel Dae Kim.

"The three of us are really the three amigos," Perrineau tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

The star played conflicted, often-stressed father Michael Dawson on the acclaimed ABC mystery-island drama that ran from 2004 to 2010.

Perrineau also still keeps in touch with Dominic Monaghan, Naveen Andrews and Ian Somerhalder, joking of the Vampire Diaries star, "I get drunk off of his booze every now and again."

As for his family's relationship with Kim, 53, and Holloway, 52, Perrineau says his daughters with wife of 20 years Brittany — Aurora, 27, Wynter, 13, and Holiday, 8 — are "still friends" with their children.

"Our kids grew up knowing each other," he shares. "And they're all in New York, and when my daughter [Aurora] was in New York, doing Prodigal Son, they could catch up once in a while."

Perrineau adds, "We do catch up more than anybody else."

Perrineau is additionally known for his role as Mercutio in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

"I'm super proud of it," he says of the role, in which he dressed in drag for an iconic party scene and put a passionate spin on Mercutio's "Queen Mab" speech, before squaring off and eventually falling to John Leguizamo's Tybalt after proclaiming, "A plague on both your houses" to both his Capulet opponent and friend Romeo Montague (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Perrineau is still in awe of how director and co-writer Luhrmann, 59, explored "the dynamics of friendships" between "young men" in the boundary-, genre- and gender-bending film in "the way they express" their love, despite being unsure about what it means.

"Is it sexual? ... I want to hold you for hours, protect you, but I don't know if I want to kiss you," the actor explains.

As for the "compelling" Boyd, Perrineau says his From character is "a man of service" — although he's "not nice about" it, necessarily, as his goal is to "protect" the town's residents "at all costs."

"He has a really legitimate sadness about him," he says. "Not just because they're in that town, but there are lots of other reasons, [like] he's estranged from his son."

Perrineau adds, "You may or may not like him, but I like him because he's like, 'I'm going to get this job [done].' What he's really trying to do is figure a way out, no matter what other people think."