Hulu Sets Premiere Date for New Adaptation of The Hardy Boys — Watch the First Trailer

The Hardy Boys are back — and they're on the case!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first trailer for Hulu's Hardy Boys reboot, showcasing the new mystery series' action-packed twists and turns. The revival brings a fresh storyline and some new faces: In this iteration of the classic detective book series, brothers Frank and Joe Hardy are played by Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot, respectively.

When a family tragedy strikes, Frank, 16, and Joe, 12, move from the big city to their parents' hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. While staying with their Aunt Trudy (Bea Santos), their summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their dad, detective Fenton Hardy (Big Little Lies' James Tupper) has taken on a secret investigation.

Realizing that their dad may be onto something, the boys and some friends take it upon themselves to start their own investigation — and everyone in town is a suspect.

Image zoom Credit: Hulu

"The Hardy Boys is a mix of a bunch of different genres. But the main aspect of the show is a classic whodunit, so just when you think you've got it figured out, there's a twist," Elliot tells PEOPLE. "There's also a lot of comedy and action, but at times it can get dark and dramatic. So it's pretty much a blend of everything you would want in one show."

Says Campbell, "We meet Frank and Joe at the beginning, the origin story of the boys we know and love from the books. This particular chapter is full of friendship, family, adventure and a ton of heart, and we join the boys on one of their toughest journeys through brotherhood. We get to be right there with them as they step into the unknown."

"We had such a blast creating this," he adds. "And I hope everyone watching it has just as much fun."

Tupper, 55, says while he read the book series as a kid, "this show is something I think both teens and adults will enjoy." He adds, "The show is one great long whodunit with a twist ending even I didn't see coming."