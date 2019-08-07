ABC President Teases 'Remote Possibility' of a Happy Endings Reboot: 'I'm Hearing Whispers'

Happy Endings fans, have faith.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke teased the possibility of a long-awaited Happy Endings reboot while speaking at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour.

“I will never say never; I’m hearing whispers,” Burke told The Hollywood Reporter. “That is a dream of a lot of people at ABC. I’m hearing that there’s a remote possibility of something. It’s at the very beginning [stages].”

Happy Endings ran for three seasons from 2011-2013 and starred Casey Wilson, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans Jr., Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton and Eliza Coupe. The sitcom followed six friends living in Chicago faced with having to adjust their friendships after one pal left another at the altar.

While the series quickly garnered a devoted audience, its lack-luster ratings eventually led to the cancellation.

But Burke said Happy Endings was exactly the type of show she and the new head of comedy Erin Wehrenberg are looking to bring back to the network.

“Happy Endings was certainly one of my favorite ABC shows,” Burke said. “One of the things Erin and I bonded over when she came over [from Warner Bros. TV] to take over comedy development was a desire to do a show like Happy Endings, which led to a conversation about Happy Endings. So, I think she’s exploring what’s possible.”

Creator David Caspe has said he’s be on board with a revival.

“People will call, we’ve had a few offers, but it’s not ‘come back and do it your way,'” Caspe told pajiba.com. “It’s like, let’s just do a cold open. Or let’s do a few episodes using found footage or make it a TV movie and shoot it handheld, to save money … things like that. But no one has come to me and said let’s make real episodes: ten episodes that look like the show was and to actually be what the show was and get everyone back, with the right budget. If that happens? Then I would totally do it. It would be so fun.”