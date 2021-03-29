Henry Winkler Returns as 'The Fonz' — Watch the Virtual Happy Days Table Read Here

PEOPLE has partnered with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation to present the virtual table read on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

The countdown is on for the Happy Days virtual table read!

PEOPLE has partnered with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation to exclusively host Monday's virtual table read of a 1975 episode of the beloved sitcom. The event will raise funds to provide emergency financial and medical assistance, disaster relief and scholarships to SAG-AFTRA artists and their families, as well as support the Foundation's free educational programming, including its children's literacy program Storyline Online.

The event features four-time SAG Award nominee Henry Winkler reprising his iconic role as "the Fonz," with other stars stepping into new roles: Glenn Close (2021 SAG Award nominee, Hillbilly Elegy) as Marion Cunningham, John Carroll Lynch (2021 SAG Award nominee, The Trial of the Chicago 7) as Howard Cunningham, and 2021 SAG Award nominees Eli Goree and Aldis Hodge (One Night in Miami...) as Richie Cunningham and Ralph Malph, respectively.

Jamie Chung (2021 SAG Award nominee in the ensemble drama category for Lovecraft Country) is taking on the role of Joanie Cunningham, while Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan (2021 SAG Award nominee in the ensemble drama category for Bridgerton) are playing Potsie Weber and an Al's Diner waitress, respectively.

The group will read the episode "The Motorcycle," where Winkler's Fonzie seeks revenge for the culprit who demolished his treasured bike.

The event kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You can watch it here, on the PeopleTV app, and on PEOPLE's social platforms including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as on PeopleTV's Facebook and Twitter.