Henry Winkler, Glenn Close, Nicola Coughlan and More Coming Together for Happy Days Table Read

We've got happy news for Happy Days fans.

PEOPLE has partnered with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation to present a virtual table read of a 1975 episode of the beloved sitcom on Monday. The event will raise funds to provide emergency financial and medical assistance, disaster relief and scholarships to SAG-AFTRA artists and their families, as well as support the Foundation's free educational programming, including its children's literacy program Storyline Online.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Happy Days ran for 11 seasons on ABC from 1974 to 1984. Set in 1950s and '60s Milwaukee, it followed the Cunningham family: father Howard, mother Marion, son Richie and daughter Joanie, as well as Richie's friends Potsie and Ralph and, of course, local bad boy, Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

happy-days.jpg Image zoom ABC via Getty

For the upcoming table read, four-time SAG Award nominee Henry Winkler will reprise his iconic role as "the Fonz," joined by a series of other stars who will step into new roles: Glenn Close (2021 SAG Award nominee, Hillbilly Elegy) as Marion Cunningham, John Carroll Lynch (2021 SAG Award nominee, The Trial of the Chicago 7) as Howard Cunningham, and 2021 SAG Award nominees Eli Goree and Aldis Hodge (One Night in Miami...) as Richie Cunningham and Ralph Malph, respectively.

Jamie Chung will take on the role of Joanie Cunningham, while Bridgerton's Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan will play Potsie Weber and an Al's Diner waitress, respectively.

The group will read the episode "The Motorcycle," where Winkler's Fonzie seeks revenge for the culprit who demolished his treasured bike.

Happy Days Image zoom Happy Days | Credit: Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty

"As the annual benefiting charity of the SAG Awards, we are so grateful to PEOPLE for 27 years of support. We want to thank them for their generous donation, and for sharing our very special virtual table read and fundraiser on all of their platforms," said SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance.

"We also want to thank the beloved Henry Winkler for directing this Happy Days episode and bringing back his legendary role of 'the Fonz', and to all of the SAG Awards nominees who participated in this benefit on behalf of the Foundation and our community," he continued. "This is what our Foundation is about — supporting our own community and helping those who need it most."

"PEOPLE has supported SAG-AFTRA for close to three decades and we are in awe of the work the Foundation does providing assistance to thousands of performing artists in need," added PEOPLE's editor-in-chief Dan Wakeford, who will host the table read and introduce the Happy Days cast. "This year has been so tough for so many, and there is no doubt that the work of the entertainment community has helped us get through it."

"Watching the camaraderie of this year's SAG Awards nominees as they came together - virtually - for this SAG-AFTRA Foundation HAPPY DAYS table read was joyous," said SAG Awards executive producer Kathy Connell. "It is once again evidence that the spirit of the actors community is alive and well. Giving back to the Foundation has been the heartbeat of the SAG Awards since its inception and in these times it's encouraging to see union members come together creatively while supporting their peers."