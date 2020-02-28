Happy Days Star Cathy Silvers Breaks Leg While Hiking and Is Airlifted to the Hospital

Image zoom Cathy Silvers

Cathy Silvers is opening up about how a romantic day of biking and hiking with her boyfriend ended with her in the hospital.

On Sunday, Silvers, 58, was trekking back down through the canyons in Santa Clarita, California when the actress heard an alarming cracking sound in her leg, she told TMZ.

It was then that she realized that she was unable to walk.

Due to the sudden injury, that left her completely immobile, Silvers’ boyfriend had to carry her the rest of the way, Silvers explained to the outlet. The descent took him over an hour and it was only their second date, she noted.

Once they made it down far enough, Silvers’ boyfriend called 911.

However, it wasn’t until a few hours after the call for help that search and rescue officials located Silvers. A helicopter was later dispatched, and she was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Throughout the harrowing ordeal, Silvers told TMZ that she was in unbearable pain.



Upon her arrival at the hospital, Silvers learned that she broke two bones.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Silvers showed off a thick bright purple cast on her leg.

A rep for Silvers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Search and Rescue team also did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Silvers is most known for her role as Jenny Piccolo on the beloved TV series Happy Days.

The show first premiered in 1974 and ran for 11 seasons. The final episode aired on Sept. 24, 1984.

Silvers is also author of Happy Days Healthy Living: From Sitcom Teen to Health-Food Scene, which details her life in Hollywood and her relationship with her TV star father Phil Silvers.