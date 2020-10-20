John Stamos has volunteered to join the original cast members for the virtual reunion on Oct. 25

Ron Howard, Henry Winkler and the Cast of Happy Days to Reunite to Support Wisconsin Democrats

Happy Days are here again!

The cast of the beloved sitcom is getting back together to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, where the show was set, ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The virtual reunion, held Sunday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m., will feature original stars Henry Winkler (“Fonzie”), Ron Howard (“Richie Cunningham”), Don Most (“Ralph Malph”), Anson Williams (“Potsie Weber”) and Marion Ross (“Marion Cunningham”), as well as writer Lowell Ganz and several unannounced guests.

“We’re thrilled a show made famous in Milwaukee is coming back home to help make Donald Trump a one-term President,” Ben Wikler, Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said in a release. “We know all roads to the White House go through the Badger State, and with the cast of Happy Days helping us raise money to take back the White House, we believe even more we can deliver a victory on November 3rd.”

Happy Days ran for 11 seasons on ABC from 1974 to 1984. Set in 1950s and '60s Milwaukee, it follows the Cunningham family — father Howard, mother Marion, son Richie and daughter Joanie, as well as Richie's friends Potsie and Ralph and — of course — local bad boy, Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli.

Fans can tune into the reunion by making a minimum donation of $1 and RSVPing to the event, which will feature stories from the cast and crew and fan questions.

“The most important election of our lifetimes is right around the corner and Wisconsin is a must-win swing state,” Howard wrote on Twitter. “So, I’m thrilled to announce a #HappyDaysReunion to support @WisDems on Oct 25. Chip in any amount to attend”

“I'm with him,” Winkler added, retweeting his former costar’s post.

Though the reunion will feature much of the Happy Days cast, Scott Baio — a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump — will not be in attendance to reminisce on his role as Chachi. In his absence, John Stamos jokingly volunteered himself to take Baio's spot.

"Can I play Chachi?" the former Full House star wrote on Twitter. Baio then replied, "Shouldn't you be taking care of Aunt Becky?" — referring to Lori Loughlin, who was recently sentenced to serve two months in prison due to her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The Happy Days event is the latest in a series of film and TV reunions the Wisconsin Democrats have put together ahead of the election. The casts of NBC’s Parks and Recreation and the 1987 classic The Princess Bride got together for similar fundraising events last month.