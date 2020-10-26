Henry Winkler, Ron Howard and Happy Days Cast Reunite for Virtual Table Read

The virtual reunion raised money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin ahead of the Nov. 3 election

Happy Days are back!

On Sunday, the stars of the beloved ABC sitcom reunited for a virtual table read of the first two episodes of season 3 to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin — where the show was set — ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the reunion featured original stars Henry Winkler (“Fonzie”), Ron Howard (“Richie Cunningham”), Don Most (“Ralph Malph”), and Anson Williams (“Potsie Weber”), as well as writer Lowell Ganz. Marion Ross (“Marion Cunningham”) was slated to attend but could not because she was feeling unwell, Winkler said.

Several celebrity superfans also joined in on the reunion, including Frozen's Josh Gad, Grownish star Yara Shahidi, and The Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden. Howard's daughter, Paige Howard, appeared as well.

"This is heaven," Gad, 39, wrote on Twitter alongside a screenshot from the reunion while linking out to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin fundraiser.

Noticeably absent? Scott Baio, who played Chachi on the beloved series. Days before the event, Baio — who is a vocal President Donald Trump supporter — called the fundraiser reunion "bizarre" in an interview with Fox Business and said that it takes away from what the show truly "represented."

"To take a show like Happy Days that represented traditional American values, good morals, a slice of Americana and to use that show and those ideals to promote two people in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that condone, encourage and foment rioting and looting is a little bizarre to me," Baio, 60, said.

"I'm not on board, obviously, because I don't believe in socialism and Marxists," Baio asserted of the reunion.

Image zoom Scott Baio Jesse Grant/Getty

The Happy Days event was the latest in a series of film and TV reunions the Wisconsin Democrats have put together ahead of the election. The casts of NBC’s Parks and Recreation and the 1987 classic The Princess Bride got together for similar fundraising events last month.