Happy Days Star Anson Williams Files for Divorce from Wife of 30 Years

Anson Williams, best known for his role as Warren “Potsie” Weber on beloved 1970s-80′ sitcom Happy Days, is calling it quits with his wife of 30 years, Jackie Gerken.

According to legal papers obtained by PEOPLE, the actor and director, 69, filed for divorce in California Superior Court on Sept. 11, citing irreconcilable differences.

The actor also filed for joint legal and physical custody of their three children: Olivia Jean, 17, Gabriella Rose, 17, and Stella Rayne, 12.

Williams and Gerken married in 1988. The actor was previously married to Lorrie Mahaffey from 1978 to 1986. They share one child.

During Williams’ 11-season run on Happy Days — which was set in an idealized version of the 1950s and ’60s — he was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actor. The series also starred Ron Howard, Marion Ross, Tom Boss and Henry Winkler.

After the sitcom ended in 1984, he transitioned to directing, working on shows like Melrose Place, Beverly Hills, 90210, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Lizzie McGuire, and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.