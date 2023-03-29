Entertainment TV Hannah Waddingham Recalls Her Emotional Final Day of Filming 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 The Emmy-winning actress looks back on her last scene in what could be the final season of the show that made her a star By Janine Rubenstein Janine Rubenstein Instagram Twitter Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories. Formerly Senior Editor of music content, she's also covered crime, human interest and television news throughout her many years with the brand. Prior to PEOPLE she's written for Essence, The Cape Times newspaper and Los Angeles Magazine among others. On-screen Rubenstein can be found featured on shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight and she routinely hosts PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's star-studded Red Carpet Live specials. Follow the San Francisco native, Black Barbie collector and proud mom of two on Instagram and Twitter @janinerube People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 29, 2023 02:08 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Hannah Waddingham wanted nothing to do with Ted Lasso creator and her costar Jason Sudeikis on her last day of filming season 3 of the hit Apple+ show. "As we wrapped, Jason turned up and gave me a squeeze," the British star, 48, recalls in this week's issue of PEOPLE, where she opens up about life before and after Lasso. Rather than hug him back, "I was like, 'Don't. Don't! Because I will literally start crying. Go away. Give me a squeeze and then I'll say "See you later" and we'll go for dinner somewhere.'" Hannah Waddingham Recalls Cathartic Ted Lasso Scene She'll 'Never Forget' Filming Erik Carter Though it hasn't been announced whether or not season 3 will be the show's last, on that day, Waddingham had all the feels as if it were the end. It made her take stock in the moment. "I was so pleased that my last scene for season 3 was by myself in my 'Rebecca House,'" she says of filming in London as her character, the show's endearing, embattled soccer team owner Rebecca Welton. "It's an actual house in the corner of Richmond Green and it was really lovely." Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Shares Her Hopes for the Future of Rebecca and Ted's Relationship Apple TV+ If it is indeed the end for Lasso, Waddingham has plenty to occupy her time. Since scooping up the 2021 Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress, she's landed roles in major upcoming projects like PBS's limited series Tom Jones, The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling and in the next installment of Mission: Impossible opposite Tom Cruise. Will There Be More Ted Lasso? What the Cast Has Said About Season 4 and Potential Spinoffs The single mom often tells her 8-year-old daughter, "I have to strike while the iron is hot!" Erik Carter It's currently white-hot from where Waddingham is sitting, and after decades in musical theater and as a "jobbing actress" in the U.K., she couldn't feel more grateful — or grounded. "I think when [success] comes to you late in life, you take it more with a pinch of salt," she says. "I'd never shy away from that fact, that I'm 48, I just try to be the best version of myself, make people smile and hope they make me smile." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Ted Lasso drops new season 3 episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.