Hannah Waddingham Recalls Cathartic Ted Lasso Scene She'll 'Never Forget' Filming

The Ted Lasso actress said the scene was the "greatest gift"

Hannah Waddingham and Harriet Walter in the episode "No Weddings and a Funeral" during season two of Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham and Harriet Walter in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on Apple TV+.

When a scene from season 2 of Ted Lasso hit a little too close to home, Hannah Waddingham leaned on her cast mates to help her through.

The Emmy-nominated actress opened up about how her character, Rebecca Welton's storyline has often paralleled her real life — especially in the season 2 episode "No Weddings and a Funeral."

While Waddingham's character was dealing with the death of her father, the actress reveals she was also facing down her own father's mortality.

"I find it very difficult to talk about the actual funeral eulogy scene," Waddingham told E! News. "Because, I think, it was the greatest gift I will ever be given on screen."

She continued, "Not many people know this, but my own father that day was having emergency quadruple bypass surgery and I had said goodbye to him that morning not knowing whether I would ever see him again."

Waddingham said she was able to make it through the difficult day because of "that company of people" referring to the cast of the Emmy-award winning show.

"It's something that I'll never forget, the distraction that I had," she said.

TED LASSO, Hannah Waddingham, 'Pilot', (Season 1, ep. 101, aired Aug. 14, 2020) Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso | Credit: Apple TV+/Courtesy Everett Collection

She added, "There was a certain amount of catharsis in being able to release on camera because had I been shooting a day where she was meant to be sassy or bold or a boss-as b---- or whatever I think I would have probably struggled more."

She said the episode was not the first time she had her real life mimicked Rebecca's.

"To have that release and for it to be about Rebecca's father, and my father at the same time, I can't tell you the amount of times this show has been a direct parallel to what's been going on in my life, I can't help but think I was meant to play this part."

Waddingham won the 2021 Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her performance on the Apple TV+ show at last year's ceremony and is nominated again for the same award this year.

"Well there's certainly an ocean of happy tears in the AFC Richmond camp tonight!" Waddingham said in a statement shared with PEOPLE following this year's nomination. "I'm particularly so chuffed and proud of our newest Greyhound Emmy nominees…just as it should be. I'm genuinely speechless about the love flowing our way…that's all I can muster right now! Thank you so much to the Television Academy for making all our dreams come true! #youbelievedinbelieve"

