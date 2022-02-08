The Apple TV+ star said she'd be "giving [Jason Sudeikis] a notebook and a pen..." if she had a say in the comedy show's future

Hannah Waddingham Says She Doesn't Want Ted Lasso to End After Season 3: 'It's Too Beautiful'

Hannah Waddingham isn't ready to say goodbye to Ted Lasso anytime soon.

Waddingham, 47, opened up about the future of the hit Apple TV+ series during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying she's hopeful that creator and star Jason Sudeikis will change his mind about the show's planned three-season run.

"He has always said that there is a beginning, a middle and an end," Waddingham said. "Which is why he was very specific about telling everyone that [season 2] was the middle, Empire Strikes Back kind of vibe."

But Waddingham said she sees the potential for more seasons, especially after Ted Lasso became a huge hit.

"If I were Apple and Warner Bros., I'd be leaning on him like a lunatic and putting him in a corner in a little cage and giving him a notebook and a pen," she added. "It's too beautiful."

Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso Credit: Apple TV

Ted Lasso follows college-level American football coach Ted Lasso as he's tapped to lead fictional English Premier League team AFC Richmond, without prior experience working in soccer.

The series also stars Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

Sudeikis previously explained his reasoning for the show's three-season arch, saying it was simply a "negotiation tactic" to get the show greenlit.

According to the Saturday Night Live alum, three seasons "was just the way [they] conceived" the show, and it's still the goal — "as of now."

"I thought it was super cocky of us to think we'd make it to three," he said. "That was just swagger that has now manifested into actually having to do it. It's frightening."

As for what fans can expect during season 3? Waddingham remained tight-lipped.

"They are just brilliant, brilliant brains, but they know better than to tell me anything at all," she joked of the show's writing team.

She also confirmed that after a few delays, the show is set to start production on season 3 in early March. But co-creator Brendan Hunt previously warned that the premiere date might be pushed back due to the late start.