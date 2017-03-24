Hannah Montana Turns 15! 9 Reasons the Show Will Always Be a Classic

Our lives haven't been the same since, thanks to Miley Cyrus

By Maria Yagoda
Updated March 24, 2021 02:05 PM

THOSE RHINESTONE-STUDDED JEANS

Credit: Bob D'Amico/Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection

Miley, please bring back these fashions.

THOSE GOOFY TWEEN ANTICS

Credit: Disney Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

Also, where might we purchase Emily Osment a.k.a. Lilly Truscott's stylish green cap?

THAT FATHER-DAUGHTER BOND

Credit: Joel Warren/ Disney Channel /Courtesy Everett Collection

Billy Ray Cyrus was robbed of an Emmy. Period.

THAT SELENA GOMEZ GUEST APPEARANCE

Credit: DISNEY CHANNEL/DEAN HENDLER

Before Gomez starred on Wizards of Waverly Place, she played Miley's rival Mikayla in a three-episode arc.

THOSE WIGS

Credit: DISNEY CHANNEL/BYRON COHEN

Nowadays television shows don't incorporate nearly enough wig gags.

THOSE HEART-TO-HEARTS

Credit: DISNEY CHANNEL/JOEL WARREN

Every episode ends in a lesson, whether it's "always be there for your friends" or "never keep secrets from your dad, Billy Ray Cyrus" or "listen to your ghost mom, Brooke Shields, when she talks to you in your dreams."

THAT STAR POWER

Credit: Joel Warren/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Dolly Parton appeared on two episodes as Aunt Dolly, a longtime friend of the Stewart family. (Dolly Parton is Cyrus's godmother in real life.)

THAT SIBLING CONNECTION

Credit: DISNEY CHANNEL/JOEL WARREN

Jackson Stewart, Miley's older brother on the show, was played by Jason Earles, owner of the best, goofiest smile on the planet.

THOSE SHENANIGANS

Credit: DISNEY CHANNEL/DEAN HENDLER

Comedy gold, every time.

