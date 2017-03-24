Hannah Montana Turns 15! 9 Reasons the Show Will Always Be a Classic
Our lives haven't been the same since, thanks to Miley Cyrus
THOSE RHINESTONE-STUDDED JEANS
Miley, please bring back these fashions.
THOSE GOOFY TWEEN ANTICS
Also, where might we purchase Emily Osment a.k.a. Lilly Truscott's stylish green cap?
THAT FATHER-DAUGHTER BOND
Billy Ray Cyrus was robbed of an Emmy. Period.
THAT SELENA GOMEZ GUEST APPEARANCE
Before Gomez starred on Wizards of Waverly Place, she played Miley's rival Mikayla in a three-episode arc.
THOSE WIGS
Nowadays television shows don't incorporate nearly enough wig gags.
THOSE HEART-TO-HEARTS
Every episode ends in a lesson, whether it's "always be there for your friends" or "never keep secrets from your dad, Billy Ray Cyrus" or "listen to your ghost mom, Brooke Shields, when she talks to you in your dreams."
THAT STAR POWER
Dolly Parton appeared on two episodes as Aunt Dolly, a longtime friend of the Stewart family. (Dolly Parton is Cyrus's godmother in real life.)
THAT SIBLING CONNECTION
Jackson Stewart, Miley's older brother on the show, was played by Jason Earles, owner of the best, goofiest smile on the planet.
THOSE SHENANIGANS
Comedy gold, every time.